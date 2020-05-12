Browns Fans Create Petition Aimed at Fan-Favorite Player

Jamie Gillan has quickly made a name for himself as the punter of the Cleveland Browns, winning the fan base over with his strong play and charisma off the field.

Whether it’s his workout videos, tackling ability as a specialist or interactions with fans on social media, “The Scottish Hammer” is a hit in Cleveland. However, Gillan had to work hard for his spot on the Browns roster, unseating veteran Britton Colquitt in training camp for the job as an undrafted free agent.

Gillian earned his reputation as a powerful specialist at Arkansas Pine-Bluff. His tape from his time with the Golden Lions earned him a training camp spot with the Browns.

He finished his first season with 63 punts for 2,913 yards, an average of 46.2 yards per kick. He had just five touchbacks and landed 28 inside the 20-yard line. He also boomed a highlight reel long punt of 71 yards and was selected to the 2019 Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.

Browns Fans Petition Against Haircut

Along with his booming leg, Gillan’s hair has become a trademark of his in Cleveland. So Browns fans went into a bit of a tizzy when Gillan posted that he was looking for someone to cut his hair.

“Can anyone help chop hair around here,” Gillan wrote from Maryland.

The panic set in so much so that it inspired a Browns fan to start a petition asking Gillan not to cut his locks.

“It has been brought to our attention that our legend of a punter AKA Jamie “Scottish Hammer” Gillan is thinking of cutting his hair,” the petition read. “We all know this is were he draws his power for that tremendous leg strength as well as his stunning good looks. We as a fan collective disagree with this decision and would like Mr. Hammer to give this a second consideration.”

Gillan must have heard the noise from Browns fans, because a few hours later he posted: “Not cutting hair. Cutting sides into a mullet #meatball.”

Browns Prepping for Season Virtually

While the coronavirus pandemic has limited what teams can do in preparation for the season, the Browns have been conducting a virtual offseason program to get ready for the year.

Browns first-year head coach Kevin joined SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Monday to break down how it has gone.

“Players, young people are a resilient bunch and I think they learn under these unique circumstances,” Stefanski told Van Pelt. “I think they’re better equipped to do this than maybe any other generation. They’re so in-tune to the technological aspect of this whole thing. Our coaches are really attacking this and I think there’s a lot of learning that’s going on right now. The feedback I’ve gotten from the guys is very positive.”

If all the Browns players are training like Gillan, they will be game-ready when the real training camp rolls around.

