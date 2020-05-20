Browns WR Jarvis Landry Reveals Key Injury News

After weighing his options, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry decided to have offseason surgery on his hip.

The Pro Bowler shared an update on his rehab on Wednesday and he said he is ahead of schedule when it comes to his return date.

“The rehab process is going great,” Landry told reporters. “Right now I’m a little bit ahead of schedule. Most important thing is taking it day by day and being healthy for the season.”

After initially deciding not to have surgery, Landry revealed that the Pro Bowl — which was played on Jan. 26 — played a big part in making the decision to go under the knife.

“It was something I knew I needed,” Landry said. “I was going to play the tough guy for another year. I didn’t want to be a reason for the team not having success.”

Jarvis Landry Takes Pride in Iron Man Reputation

Landry has not missed a game in his career, earning a reputation as an iron man at the wide receiver position. On top of that, he was extremely productive despite being banged up, collecting a career-high 1174 yards last season and six touchdowns.

“Obviously that’s one of the biggest things for me,” Landry said of his reputation of staying on the field. “It’s one of the goals I’ve set when I was a kid watching Monday Night Football. It is on my mind, but I’m focused on my rehab to be as healthy as possible for the season.”

Landry said one of his biggest forms of motivation has been talking and watching his buddy, Beckham.

“It’s crucial point in our recovery process to get our strength back,” Landry said. “Seeing his process has motivated me.”

Odell Beckham on Comeback Trail

Beckham didn’t miss a game last season, but also played through multiple injuries during his first season in Cleveland, most notably to his hip and groin. It was also reported that Beckham was playing through a sports hernia. He had core muscle surgery in the offseason to repair the damage and is as confident as ever in his ability.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons — bigger, stronger, faster,” Beckham said on his YouTube channel. “This my time.”

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, he was basically playing from behind from the get-go due to injuries.

Beckham shared his own injury update on his YouTube channel and what exactly happened last season.

“So last year I was training in June and July and I was kind of just feeling stuff around groin area, abs and stuff like that and I went through training, get to August, went to training camp,” he said. “My third week of training camp I tear a little piece of my ab, so before the season, I kind of had the hernia thing going on. Sports hernia is what they call it.

“End up at the end of the season, torn abductor, torn rectus abdominis on the right, so pretty much [messed] up the whole year,” he added. “I didn’t try and say anything about it. Probably one of the worst surgeries I’ve ever had.”

