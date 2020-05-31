Myles Garrett Delivers Strong Statement on George Floyd Protests

Myles Garrett was the latest member of the Cleveland Browns to speak out amid the George Floyd protests going on around the country.

Garrett, who is entering his fourth year season as a pro and is a prominent voice in the NFL community, shared the message on his social media.

“We are all aware of the aftershocks of the death of George Floyd. It has dominated the news cycle for this week and will continue to, as it should. Another defenseless man of color has been killed recently on film and other than the man who kneeled on his neck, none of the other officers have been charged when they were clearly accomplices to the murder of that man. They will most likely be terminated or placed on leave without pay just to either return to their jobs there or somewhere else, while Floyd’s family has to pick up the pieces. This is weekly if not daily that things of this nature happen and only now that it is being captured by clear video can people begin to understand what goes on. So much was made out of [Colin] Kaepernick kneeling, yet this is what he was kneeling for. while he was being criticized and now ostracized for his opinion. That wasn’t and isn’t right. This has been years in the making and has lead to a build up of motions. People are fed up and are ready to have their voices HEARD. “Heard by those who sit idly while this goes on and don’t listen to the voices of the scarred. There are more and more instances of men and women of all colors moving together to protest peacefully through the streets. In some cities it is being met with patience and understanding and in others it is being met with violence sparking the same reaction out of protestors. I don’t agree with the looting and destroying of local businesses, but I also don’t agree with the violence towards those peacefully protesting and the mentality of ‘they loot, we shoot.’ Change isn’t always a clean process and we are going through it together. That’s the only way it will change. I refuse to say all cops are bad cause that isn’t true, but a checks and balances system that we can agree on is long overdue. “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Times are hard, but it’s gonna take everybody to make a change. pic.twitter.com/I9wpH7DvL4 — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) May 31, 2020

Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry & Baker Mayfield Among Browns to Speak Up

Garrett has not been the only member of the Browns to share an opinion on the situation.

Browns outspoken wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has expressed his frustration on social media with mutliple tweets.

“IM FRUSTRATED. More so because I don’t even kno how to speak or comment on this issue that’s been goin on for so long. I hate feeling defeated as if the words I wanna say will never be enough to stop what’s goin on. I’m Tired. People are losing brothers sisters daughters,” Beckham wrote. “At this point u either chose to be apart of the solution or you’ll remain a part of the problem. The chose is yours. But let’s make the right chose so our kids kids wont have to grow up in this world we’ve creaTed. I’m pray for PEACE. I pray for resolutions. I pray for NO MORE.”

IM FRUSTRATED. More so because I don’t even kno how to speak or comment on this issue that’s been goin on for so long. I hate feeling defeated as if the words I wanna say will@never be enough to stop what’s goin on. I’m Tired. People are losing brothers sisters daughters — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 30, 2020

Jarvis Landry, one of Beckham’s good friends, had similar sentiments.

“We need a end goal!! We have stories that go on for thousands of years about the police brutality, racism, death!!! The protesters that’s out now are putting themselves in further danger and not without reason but what are we trying to accomplish??” Landry wrote.

We need a end goal!!

We have stories that go on for thousands of years about the police brutality, racism, death!!! The protesters that’s out now are putting themselves in further danger and not without reason but what are we trying to accomplish?? — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 30, 2020

Quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a video to his Instagram calling for change: “Let’s ALL be part of the change – NOW! #UntilWeALLWin”

Cleveland has seen large protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. There is currently an 8 pm. curfew in the city and Mayor Frank Jackson declared a civil emergency.

NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell Says ‘Urgent Need for Action’

It’s not just the players speaking out following the death of George Floyd. The NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell have also issued a statement on the situation.

“As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league,” Goodell said. “These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners.”

Browns center JC Tretter, who serves at the NFLPA President, also shared a strong statement earlier this week.

“As a white man, I will never fully understand the daily experiences and fears that people of color in this country live with. … Some may feel hesitant to speak out as they don’t know what to say or how to do it. Your individual feat of saying the wrong thing is insignificant compared to the actual issues that need addressing. Racism is something that we all must take responsibility to end. As human beings, we need to identify and challenge prejudice, rather than deny it. Silence in the face of injustice only works to protect and perpetuate that injustice.”

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Jr. Admits to Playing QB for Unique College Matchup