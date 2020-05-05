Odell Beckham Makes Passionate Promise for Next Season

Odell Beckham Jr.’s first season with the Cleveland Browns did not go as planned. He doesn’t expect that to happen a second time.

The three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher took to his YouTube channel to give an update on his health following offseason surgery and make a big promise about the upcoming year.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons — bigger, stronger, faster,” Beckham said. “This my time.”

Beckham’s best season came in 2015, when he racked up 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Giants. During his first three years in the league OBJ went over 1,300 yards and double-digit touchdowns — feats he hasn’t accomplished since.

Beckham didn’t miss a game last season, but played through multiple injuries during his first season in Cleveland, most notably to his hip and groin. It was also reported that Beckham was playing through a sports hernia.

“I really don’t run [during the practice week] until Friday, then I come out here and do what I can,” Beckham told reporters late in the season. “At this point, it is what it is. There’s nothing to really do. Just finish out the season, try and be 1-0, try to get to these playoffs. Still all the same goals regardless of what’s going on.”

Beckham had core muscle surgery in the offseason and has profiled his comeback on social media, showing himself lifting weights and doing his patented catching drills — mostly one-handed.

“Recovery’s going well,” Beckham said in the video. “Guess I’m really trying to put my body back together. I’ve been playing for 23 years, so for me, I’m trying to put it all back together in seven months. Trying to build up resiliency, more strength.’’

Odell Beckham Explains Injuries

Beckham has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons and hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2016. Before last season, he had played in 16 games just once. He suffered a hamstring ailment his rookie season, a fractured ankle three seasons ago that required surgery and a quad injury in 2018 that ESPN’s Josina Anderson revealed was a tear, not a bruise, which was previously reported.

“Honestly I’ve never been injured until I snapped my ankle (in 2017) and from then on I had a compensation injuries that the body naturally [incurs] over the years,’’ he said. “So right now, what I’m trying to is hit the reset button. Being able to just get everything fixed. Shoulder, arms, back, everything aligned, functional moving properly so I can begin training to be ready for the season.”

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, he was basically playing from behind from the get-go due to injuries.

“So last year I was training in June and July and I was kind of just feeling stuff around groin area, abs and stuff like that and I went through training, get to August, went to training camp,” he said. “My third week of training camp I tear a little piece of my ab, so before the season, I kind of had the hernia thing going on. Sports hernia is what they call it.

“End up at the end of the season, torn abductor, torn rectus abdominis on the right, so pretty much [messed] up the whole year,” he added. “I didn’t try and say anything about it. Probably one of the worst surgeries I’ve ever had.”

Jarvis Landry Also had Surgery

After initially deciding not to have surgery this offseason, Beckham buddy and fellow star Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry decided it was best to go under the knife for a hip injury that bothered him most of last season.

Landry revealed that he had surgery on his Instagram in nearly seven-minute video that documented the procedure. The video discloses that Landry had the surgery on Feb. 4 and it was performed by Dr. Chris Larson in Minneapolis.

Landry said that the Pro Bowl — which was played on Jan. 26 — played a big part in making the decision.

“I felt like if I got together with the team doctors, got together with my doctors, that we could formulate a plan for this offseason to be able to manage me again throughout the year to be able to make it through the season,” Landry said in the clip. “Going into Pro Bowl, given that I was off three weeks, and thinking that I was going to feel better and then playing in the game — which obviously wasn’t really a game, we were just jogging around, having fun — and I realized how much pain I was in from even just doing that.

“I was kinda happy that I went to Pro Bowl, that I did Pro Bowl because that was more of an indication of why I needed the surgery.”

Despite the hip bothering him most of the season, Landry finished with 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns — all of those numbers team-highs.

