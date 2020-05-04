Carson Wentz Addresses New ‘Dynamic’ in Eagles QB Room

Carson Wentz has $128 million reasons to be happy in Philadelphia. The mega-deal he signed last year is still valid and so is his job security.

While rumors began to circulate about an “uncomfortable” quarterbacks room last week, following the second-round selection of Jalen Hurts, no one in the organization will confirm one iota of unhappiness. Least of all Wentz himself. The 27-year-old franchise quarterback met with reporters on Monday for the first time since exiting last year’s playoff loss to Seattle with a concussion.

His main point? Hurts will make the roster better, more dynamic. The two have already been in communication and the Eagles cleared the pick with Wentz before making it. Hurts will be competing for the backup role behind Wentz, along with veteran Nate Sudfeld, in training camp.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about Jalen and the kid he is and the player he is,” Wentz said. “I know how important the quarterback position is, and how important the dynamic is for me and the other guys in that room. I’ve been blessed over the years to have some incredible not just quarterbacks, but incredible humans and friends in that quarterback room.”

Carson Wentz on Jalen Hurts being in offense this year “We haven’t gotten too deep into the playbook. Whatever is going to help us win. All I want to do is win. I want to hold up that Lombardi trophy. Whatever it takes, I am on board. I’m a competitor. I want to be out there” pic.twitter.com/pxEekAANr6 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 4, 2020

Wentz Inked $128 Million Contract Extension in 2019

Wentz never says anything controversial, at least not publicly. Even when the media pushed him ever so slightly for a negative sound bite, he towed the company line.

The former first-round pick (second overall in 2016) made it clear that he is the alpha male on the depth chart. He is not concerned about Hurts stealing his job or a lack of faith in him from GM Howie Roseman and the rest of the front office.

Eagles are giving Carson Wentz a four-year, $128 million contract extension that include guarantees over $107 million, per source. Wentz’s total deal is now six years for $154 million, per source 🦅 pic.twitter.com/YLpM2dCsjX — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) June 7, 2019

“I think the team showed their investment in me last year and I’ve nothing but confidence and faith in them and they have nothing but confidence and faith in me,” Wentz said. “If I were to start questioning Howie and the management now, I’d be questioning myself. When I signed the deal I did, it was my way of showing I trust and believe in what we’re doing in Philly and they trust and believe in me.”

Wentz on having a CHIP on his shoulder in 2020: "For me, it doesn't matter who is in the [quarterbacks] room. With me, I'm the most motivated person in the room. That how I'm wired." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) May 4, 2020

But surely Wentz has a chip on his shoulder, right? He has to be extra motivated with a game-changing rookie breathing down his neck, no?

“For me, it doesn’t matter who is in the [quarterbacks] room with me,” Wentz said. “With me, I’m the most motivated person in the room. That’s just how I’m wired.”

Eagles QB Called Concussion ‘Frustrating’ Injury

Jadeveon Clowney’s controversial helmet-to-helmet hit on Wentz — a cheap shot that went uncalled on the field, plus avoided a fine from the NFL — jarred the quarterback from his playoff debut. Backup Josh McCown played admirably in relief but Seattle went on to win the game 17-9.

Here's the NFL Films close up shot of the Jadeveon Clowney on #Eagles Carson Wentz hit. pic.twitter.com/gPQvdqrmZz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 11, 2020

Talking to the media for the first time since exiting that contest last January, Wentz confirmed he suffered a concussion and had been exhibiting symptoms on the sideline before heading into the locker room for good. He called the injury “frustrating” and referred to brain trauma as “scary stuff.”

“Obviously, I’ve had some time now to reflect on that. It’s frustrating,” Wentz said. “I’ve said it before about injuries, it’s an unfortunate part of the game. But this one felt different … the flukey nature of it, a head injury, it’s out of your control … you only get one of these brains. But, as players, we know what we are signing up for.”

