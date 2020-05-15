Celtics’ Danny Ainge Shares Epic Larry Bird, Michael Jordan Stories

It was April 1986 and Michael Jordan had been established as a pretty good player though certainly not the greatest-ever icon he would eventually become. The Celtics, who would go on to win the NBA championship, were facing the Bulls and Jordan had scored 49 points in a 19-point loss in Game 1.

Between games, Jordan played golf with Celtics guard Danny Ainge. According to Ainge, speaking to ESPN’s Zach Lowe on his podcast, “The Lowe Post,” Ainge beat Jordan in golf but when Jordan dropped Ainge off that evening, he made a reference to Ainge’s backcourt mate, Dennis Johnson.

“Be sure to let DJ know that I got something for him,” Jordan told Ainge.

In Game 2, Jordan scored 63 points, making 22 of his 41 shot attempts and 19 of 21 free throws. It was an epic performance in a double-overtime loss, one that jumpstarted Jordan’s status as a legend.

“He was a really good player, we had a lot of respect for him but we did not know that we would be talking about him 30 years later as one of the greatest players who ever lived,” Ainge said. “I think that the 49 points got our attention in Game 1, but we won the game by 20 so we were not going to make a lot of adjustments.”

That changed.

“Then he had 63 and I think that got our attention even more,” Ainge said.

Golf was a Constant for Michael Jordan

Ainge said that while he was not especially close with Jordan, the two did play golf together frequently. That has been a consistent feature of Jordan’s career and was something that he would occasionally get into trouble for—there was consternation in 1993 when he played golf during the NBA Finals with Suns star Charles Barkley and he was frequently fined (including in 1998) for skipping on All-Star media sessions in order to hit the links.

Ainge said he has never understood why fans and media members get upset about players going outside duffing around a golf course in between games.

“It’s always been fascinating to me,” Ainge said, “with all the things I have been around in sports for 40 years, I played 18 years of professional sports, and of things for people to get upset about on an off-day, riding in a golf cart to your golf ball in the afternoon on a beautiful day, that’s the least of the things that people should worry about players doing on their off-days.”

Larry Bird was a Big Golfer, Too

Ainge related another story about an avid golfer who happened to be a star player—Celtics Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird.

“When Bill Fitch was coaching our team in I think it was 1982,” Ainge said. “And Bird, McHale, Robey … there were four of us that went out and played. And Fitch told us after practice, he said, ‘You guys each are going to be fined $500 for playing golf yesterday on an off day.’ There was silence, and no one said anything. Then about 10 seconds later, Bird says, ‘Well boys, we better up the stakes tomorrow.’”

