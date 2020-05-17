Chael Sonnen Goes on Fiery Twitter Rant After Being Insulted By Jon Jones [LOOK]

It has been years since UFC light heavyweight champ Jon “Bones” Jones and Chael “The American Gangster” Sonnen shared the Octagon at UFC 159, but the bad blood continues. Bones defeated The American Gangster by TKO in the first round in the main event of the April 2013 card.

On May 16, the two took verbal jabs at each other on Twitter, setting Sonnen off on a Twitter rant. On Saturday afternoon, Jones tweeted:

Who is this?

Has been with now man boobs making money off of YouTube getting hit talking about Jon Jones? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

Fans guessed a few fighters, with many choosing Chael Sonnen as the answer to Jones’ question. Jones tweeted:

that took a whole 25 seconds for you guys to figure out, impressive 🙌🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

Chael Sonnen Goes on Twitter Rant Aimed at Jon Jones After Insult

After Jones made the comment on Twitter, Sonnen went on a rant aimed at the light heavyweight champion.

That’s the cheap Tequila talkin’, Bruh — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

Guy You’re the only fighter in UFC history w/more Mug Shots than Al Capone — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

More wrecks than Evel Knievel — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

More gunshots than Seal Team 6 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

More Booze than David Crosby w/Ernest Hemingway sitting on his shoulders — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

You have permanent handcuff-creases in your wrists — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

You’ve handed over more belts & shoelaces than a convention of

Haberdashers — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

The only fighter who gets asked for more pics from Police Photographers than star-struck fans — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

But

On that rare occasion when a fan asks for a pic-do you give them the side-view out of habit? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

If you ever DROVE SOBER the networks would cover it LIVE w/HELICOPTERS — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

Your diet & exercise routine is

-Grey Bologna

-Green Cheese

-Jailhouse Burpees — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

OH:

Last thing EVERYBODY

KNOWS

You

BEAT

THIS LATEST

CASE BY RATTING — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

When they offered ME a deal I

HARDROCKED,

Jack You ratted out your dealers

Got put in

PUNK

CITY then shoved out the back door — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

Last one I did MY bid in GenPop

Onna

WeightPile

w/the

SHOT

CALLERS You?

Only thing you lifted was your cel phone to give up your contacts — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

The two have a long history of verbal warfare. Although their stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter was fairly amicable, since their fight in 2013 the two haven’t seen eye to eye.

