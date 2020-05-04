Chiefs Waive Former Cowboys RB Following Taco Charlton Signing: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs roster was capped at the 90-player maximum limit heading into the weekend, but that didn’t stop the team from making a pair of notable free agent acquisitions. On Friday, Kansas City reached a one-year deal with former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick DE Taco Charlton, followed by the addition of undrafted free agent QB Shea Patterson on Sunday.

In order to make those signings official, the Chiefs were forced to part ways with a pair of players currently on roster. According to Chiefs Digest beat writer Matt Derrick, RB Mike Weber and TE Alize Mack were the two subtractions on Monday.

The #Chiefs waived TE Alize Mack and RB Mike Weber to make room for the additions of DE Taco Charlton and QB Shea Patterson on the 90-man roster. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) May 4, 2020

Both players signed to one-year, $610K future/reserve contracts with Kansas City in January.

Weber originally entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick (No. 218 overall) of the Cowboys in 2019 and spent all of last season on Dallas’ practice squad. Interestingly enough, the Ohio State product actually replaced current Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott in the Buckeyes’ backfield back in 2016.

Mack, another 2019 seventh-round draft pick, was signed to the Chiefs practice squad for about two weeks last November before being cut in favor of DT Devaroe Lawrence. The 23-year-old also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

