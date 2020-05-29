Update Emerges on Chiefs, Chris Jones Contract Extension

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones played a pivotal role in the team’s historic Super Bowl-winning campaign last season. Although the 25-year-old has officially been franchise-tagged, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that “not much traction” has been done to keep the Mississippi State man at Arrowhead Stadium next year.

While Chris Jones hasn't signed his franchise tender, he's kept in touch with the Chiefs as they hold virtual meetings, I'm told. Not much traction on contract front but both sides have until July 15. Market for high-end DTs is $20-plus-million per year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 28, 2020

When pressed about updates earlier this month, head coach Andy Reid maintained that he gives his “full trust” to Kansas City general manager Brett Veach.

“I always look at communication. As long as there’s talk between the parties, I’m good with that. I have full trust in Brett Veach and his crew – (director of football administration) Brandt Tilis and (football operations counsel) Chris Shea. They stay on top of that. Then I think Chris’ representation has done a nice job of keeping it open too.

“We understand, I think in this league, that these bigger deals take a little time. Now Chris has got a time restriction on his, but they do take time. You’ve got to massage through the thing and work it out and talk — and that’s what they’re doing. I’m sure it will all work out in the end.”

Chiefs Front Office Gave Themselves a Summer Deadline

Ahead of this year’s NFL Draft, Veach did provide a deadline of when he wanted to have Jones’ extension confirmed. Given the date given, both parties still have well over a month to work with.

“I think the deadline to get a deal done is July 15, so there’s a lot of time to continue the dialogue and to work on something with Chris,” Veach explained. “We certainly are going to work to maintain him not just for next year, but for the future.”

Kansas City officially franchise tagged the Jones March 16. He will earn $16.1 million if he decides to play under the tag this upcoming season, 7.3 percent of the team’s entire salary cap and the fourth-highest cap hit on the Chiefs roster this year, trailing only DE Frank Clark ($19.3M), WR Tyreek Hill ($17.7M) and S Tyrann Mathieu ($16.3M).

Jones Reportedly Passed on ‘Team-Friendly Deal’ Before Draft

Earlier this month, an AFC West roundup story revealed that Jones and Kansas City’s front office wanted to reach an agreement ahead of this year’s virtual draft. Considering the position the standout is still in, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“The Chiefs’ roster is just about set for the upcoming season. The two tasks left for owner Clark Hunt and Veach are to sign superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and star defensive tackle Chris Jones to contract extensions. Mahomes is expected to sign the most lucrative contract in the league’s history, but how the deal will be structured will impact the Chiefs’ salary cap for future years. Jones, the Chiefs’ franchise-tagged player, wants to be one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league. But before the draft, the Chiefs were hopeful Jones would agree to compromise on a somewhat team-friendly deal.”

As discussions continue, looks like the Chiefs are still on the clock.

