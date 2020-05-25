Conor McGregor’s Latest Foe: ‘You All Want This Man Dead!’

The biggest UFC rumor spreading around social media over Memorial Day weekend was that Conor McGregor might challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title for his next fight. The Nigerian-born American posed an epic statement about the proposal on Monday via social media, along with a photoshopped picture of the two men engaging in battle.

“I really don’t understand why you all want this man DEAD!!!” Usman said.

I really don’t understand why you all want this man DEAD!!! I’d shag him in there if I wanted and he’d “DO NOTHIN” FOH 😒 pic.twitter.com/PvawNvX3Ru — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 25, 2020

McGregor challenging Usman next isn’t the most likely option for either fighter, but it does seem as if at least one side of the equation is hoping to make it happen.

Fighters don’t just have photoshopped images created for no reason. Usman’s tweet is completely aimed at goading McGregor into accepting the fight.

Team Usman Sees McGregor as Ultimate Summer Backup Plan

Usman’s team seems to view McGregor as the ultimate backup plan.

While the proposed megafight is just a notch above being a baseless rumor at this point, there was a least some smoke over the weekend to suggest that the McGregor vs. Usman fire might be real.

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who also represents lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, offered McGregor the chance to face Usman next via social media, then doubled down on that assertion by advising ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that McGregor was Team Usman’s ideal challenger should Jorge Masvidal not be available as originally hoped.

So Usman is hoping to fight either Masvidal or McGregor next, the former having been considered his most likely next opponent earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic threw the entire sports world into disarray.

Now, Masvidal seems more interested in a rematch against Nate Diaz.

Masvidal defeated Diaz at UFC 244 last year, though that win was marred by controversy after the ringside doctor stopped the fight due to cut around Diaz’s eye.

Usman vs. McGregor: Longshot Title Fight Remains a Possibility

While Usman’s back-up plan is probably a longshot, the global pandemic as well as several other recently transpired events could potentially lead to the fight happening this summer just like Usman hopes.

First, McGregor has already expressed that he’ll eventually move up the welterweight ranks and believes he’ll challenge for the world title at the weight.

Second, McGregor and Usman remain without dance partners for their next fights. McGregor seems unlikely to land his preferred fights against Nurmagomodov or Gaethje next because those two are headed toward their own clash to establish the UFC’s undisputed lightweight champion.

Usman and Masvidal have been going around in circles for so long now that it wouldn’t be all the surprising if the two ended up facing different opponents altogether.

The plain truth of the matter is that something is keeping Usman and Masvidal from agreeing to fight each other.

There have been ample chances for the fight to have been signed, sealed and delivered by now, and it still hasn’t happened.

So McGregor moving up to welterweight to face Usman next isn’t the most likely scenario, but it’s also not something that can be completely ignored.

