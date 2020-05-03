Evaluating Andy Dalton’s Impact on Eagles & Rest of NFC East

When the Cowboys inked Andy Dalton to a one-year deal to back up Dak Prescott, it was seen as leverage by a desperate team.

Why would Dallas invite controversy into the locker room? Dalton’s presence means the team doesn’t trust Prescott to be the face of the franchise, right?

Maybe. Or the move just further proves how much the quarterback position means in today’s uncertain NFL. Injuries and the new threat of the novel coronavirus have changed the landscape. The Eagles invested a second-round pick in Jalen Hurts for insurance, one year after forcing 40-year-old Josh McCown out of retirement in the same role.

Dalton’s situation is a little different — valued at $3 million in base salary, worth up to $7 million (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter) since Prescott still not locked up to a long-term deal. He will most likely play out the 2020 season on the franchise tag. Let’s investigate how the NFC East has been impacted.

Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC East champions have long invested heavily in the backup spot, with GM Howie Roseman revealing that he wants the franchise to become a “quarterback factory.” While his comments were scoffed at in the press, he’s not wrong. The Eagles have watched guys like Rodney Peete, Ty Detmer, A.J. Feeley, Koy Detmer, Kevin Kolb, Michael Vick and Nick Foles all reach varying degrees of success in the role. Now they hand the keys to the backup kingdom over to Jalen Hurts.

We gonna see a Carson Wentz-Jalen Hurts Philly Special??

pic.twitter.com/kARKZpnlPK — Tanner Demling (@tanner_demling) April 26, 2020

Well, it will be an open competition between Hurts and Nate Sudfeld. Hurts should have the inside track by virtue of his electrifying tape, plus his winning record as a starter and college pedigree. The elephant in the room is Carson Wentz’s injury history (broken rib, torn ACL, separated back) as he’s missed nine games in the last three years. The backup can turn into a Hollywood star overnight in Philly (see: Foles in 2018). The Eagles have done well in this area protecting themselves.

Dallas Cowboys

It was very surprising to see the Cowboys spend so much money on a backup. They have reportedly been working on a contract extension with Prescott for more than a year. In the meantime, the team has backed the Brinks truck up for interchangeable skill players like Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper. Dalton’s presence doesn’t necessarily mean that a new deal won’t get done for Prescott but it certainly gives Dallas leverage. And puts undue pressure on the 26-year-old.

As a Cowboy fan, I'd prefer Cam over Andy Dalton as my backup QB. But I'll sure take Dalton over Cooper Rush. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 3, 2020

Dallas went into last season with Cooper Rush as No. 2 on the depth chart. Rush, an undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan, had shown promise in back-to-back preseasons (756 passing yards) but the Cowboys didn’t feel comfortable enough to throw him into the fire. Perhaps they were looking at their main divisional rivals up in Philly for guidance. If Prescott goes down, better to have a veteran. (Editor’s note: the Cowboy also have former Eagles bust Clayton Thorson on the roster).

New York Giants

New York will enter 2020 with Colt McCoy holding Daniel Jones’ clipboard. McCoy, a nine-year veteran, spent last year in Washington and holds a 7-21 record as a starter. The Giants also have 32-year-old Alex Tanney on the roster. He’s slated to be their third-string quarterback. The franchise used a 2019 first-round pick (sixth overall) on Jones who took over the starting job from Eli Manning in Week 3. He enjoyed an up-and-down season and finished with 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Take a look at this contract… Colt McCoy received a 1yr $2.25M, $1.7M guaranteed contract with the Giants if you want to compare. Jameis Winston has to be one of the best team friendly contracts given out in years. Saints, knocked this out of the park… https://t.co/IrYs4wpkca — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the Giants have been at the center of a small controversy after it was reported that the team had signed former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as an undrafted free agent. He finished first in school history in passing yards-per-game (217.7) and seventh all-time in passing yards (5,661). But Jones was hand-picked by GM Dave Gettleman — with reported input from Archie Manning — and they remain committed to him for the foreseeable future.

Washington Redskins

Three years later, the Redskins are still looking for Kirk Cousins’ replacement. Alex Smith was supposed to be the guy after signing a shocking $94 million contract in 2018 but a gruesome leg injury cost him most of that year and the 2019 season. Smith, who turns 36 on May 7, was the recent topic of an incredible ESPN documentary chronicling his recovery. He has worked his tail off to return but it likely won’t be in a starter’s role in Washington. Smith is poised to be the backup there.

Here's an intense preview scene from ESPN's "E:60" on Alex Smith's recovery from his gruesome leg injury, airing Friday at 7:30. pic.twitter.com/EpuqfvpOnJ — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 28, 2020

New coach Ron Rivera might want to pick his own franchise quarterback next year in the draft. First, he’ll look to see what he has in Dwayne Haskins. The Redskins used a first-round pick (15th overall) on the former Ohio State stud last year and he took over for Case Keenum in Week 4. He drew mixed reviews in 2019 and there was talk of Washington drafting Tua Tagovailoa. It didn’t happen. But the Redskins do have a deep stable of quarterback, including former Panthers starter Kyle Allen and former Colorado standout Steven Montez. The latter had been linked to the Eagles.

