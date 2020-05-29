Dak Prescott Working Out ‘Often’ with Former Cowboys Coach

Absent the virtual offseason program, Dak Prescott has retained the services of a coach no longer on the Cowboys‘ payroll.

Respected wide receivers instructor David Robinson — who’s trained the likes of Prescott, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, and former Cowboys star Dez Bryant in recent coronavirus-impacted weeks — revealed that Dak is working out “a lot” indepetendly with ex-Cowboys quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna.

“[Prescott and Elliott] look in great shape, actually,” Robinson said on the Girls Talkin ‘Boys podcast. “I know that they’re working out. Dak, he has his own … he’s still working out with Jon Kitna, I believe who used to be the Cowboys’ QB coach. Him and Kitna, they work out a lot together, often throughout the week. He looks in great shape. Him and Zeke.”

It’s an interesting nugget considering Prescott and Kitna aren’t “teammates” any longer, and it’s possible they don’t share a zipcode, either, after the latter accepted a job as the head coach of Burleson (Tx.) High School.

But Prescott and others on the 2019 Cowboys squad repeatedly praised Kitna for his expertise in the QB room. Under his guidance, Prescott set career highs with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, jumping out to an early MVP contender in his fourth season.

There was mutual respect from the outset, even before the year began.

“We’re not going to come in here and try to revamp people … you don’t need to with [Prescott],” Kitna said last May, via FanSided. “I had a chance to play with Warren Moon my second and third years. And I feel like he throws the ball very similar to Warren. It’s one of the tightest spirals you’ll ever see.”

Kitna has kept an eye on the Cowboys throughout the offseason, watching as new HC Mike McCarthy pieced together a wholly revamped staff and personnel group. In March, Kitna remarked that Blake Jarwin — who’s replacing Jason Witten as the full-time tight end — boasts elite upside in a Prescott-powered offense.

“Truly, with him, the sky is the limit. I look at him in the same category — I don’t think he’s there yet, but I think he has a chance to be — Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce,” Kitna said of Jarwin, via The Athletic.



Coincidentally, McCarthy tapped ex-TEs coach Doug Nussmeier as Kitna’s successor while retaining Kellen Moore as coordinator.

But while COVID-19 prevents Prescott from getting on the grass with Nussmeier, he’s doing his hone his craft with a trusted ally, a mentor proven capable of maximizing his specific skill-set.

For a player making colossally historic contract demands, who has zero incentive to risk his health with personal workouts, Dak could be doing much worse.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!