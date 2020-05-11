Cowboys Reportedly Propose ‘Monster’ Contract Offer to Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are traveling left-of-center in an attempt to placate quarterback Dak Prescott’s long-term contract demands. That is, they’re purportedly veering toward Prescott’s lane rather than meeting the 26-year-old in the middle.

According to Mike Fisher of SI.com, Prescott has “a monster offer on the table now” worth $35 million annually with “more than” $106 million guaranteed, a fairly significant increase from the team’s last rejected proposal ($33.5 million AAV, $105 million gtd).

The current offer would make Prescott both the highest-paid player in Cowboys single-season history and perhaps the richest player on a per-year basis in NFL history, potentially surpassing Seattle’s Russell Wilson ($35 million). The guaranteed money, however, would fall short of Los Angeles QB Jared Goff’s record-setting mark ($110 million).

At $175 million in total value, Prescott would dwarf Atlanta QB Matt Ryan’s $150 million pact. But that’s assuming Dallas springs for a five-year agreement — Prescott’s preference — instead of securing a four-year deal, for which the organization is standing its ground. The latter scenario “reduces” the windfall to “just” $140 million, putting Dak and Wilson on equal footing.

Fisher allows that Prescott may opt for Door No. 2: Playing the 2020 campaign under his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tag before re-testing the Cowboys’ mettle in 2021.

The sides have until the league-mandated July 15 deadline to work out an extension. Considering Prescott hasn’t touched pen to paper, though, it appears he still isn’t satisfied with what’s on the table.

Cowboys Address Possibility of Revoking Dak’s Tag

If nothing else, Prescott can breathe easy knowing he’s guaranteed $31.4 million for the upcoming season, as under no circumstances, including a protracted contract squabble, will his tag be removed or rescinded, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed.

“Absolutely not,” Jones recently told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Dak’s our quarterback for the future. Obviously, this hasn’t been the easiest thing. As Jerry says, ‘As money gets bigger, deals get harder.’ Certainly, we’re talking a significant amount of money here which he so deserves. Absolutely not. Dak’s going to be our quarterback this year. He’s our quarterback for the future. We think the world of him. He represents our franchise in a very positive way in terms of what we want as a leader of our team. He’s just an outstanding man, and we would never rescind the franchise tag.”

As Florio points out, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement permits Dallas to rescind the tag at their own discretion. And there’s incentive (read: leverage) behind such a maneuver. If Prescott were to play this year on the band-aid tender, the team would need to offer the two-time Pro Bowler at least $37.68 million in 2021 — a 20% increase in salary — to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

“By ruling out rescinding the tender, the Cowboys have accepted the fact that they’ll either give Dak a record contract or see the clock tick loudly toward a potential financial nightmare, or the departure of their starting quarterback,” Florio wrote.

