Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch Issues Update on Neck Surgery, 2020 Status

LVE is on the mend and “doing wonderful.”

In a recent interview, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, recovering from offseason neck surgery, stated he has no limitations in his return to the field.

“I feel as good now as I ever have, before I even got hurt,” Vander Esch said The ‘Boys & Girl Podcast, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, I’m ready to roll. I’ve been training full-go for a couple of months now, so it’s not holding me back whatsoever. I feel, like I said, just as good as I ever have. I’m just excited to play football at this point and get back on the field. Whenever they give us the green light to go, we’ll be ready.”

Vander Esch appeared in just nine games last season before a debilitating neck issue, later deemed spinal stenosis, forced him to injured reserve. He finished 2019 with 72 tackles, three pass deflections, one forced fumble and a half-sack.

In late December, when news first broke of his impending, “minimally-invasive” procedure, NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that Vander Esch would be “back long before” training camp.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones echoed that claim this past February.

“He’s 100% in my eyes — 100%,” Jones said.

Vander Esch won’t hit the grass until late July, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering NFL facilities and forcing teams to conduct virtual offseason programs. But Dallas apparently felt comfortable all along, failing to make any moves at linebacker save for veteran mainstay Sean Lee’s re-signing.

Assuming no setbacks in his rehab, Vander Esch is a decent bet to revert to pre-injury form, when the 2018 first-round pick collected 135 tackles en route to Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

Vander Esch is under contract through 2021.

