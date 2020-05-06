Cowboys Sign Super Bowl-Winning OL to be Swing Tackle: Report

Cameron Fleming out, Cameron Erving in.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys on Wednesday signed Erving, an offensive lineman formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, to a one-year contract, pending a physical.

The team confirmed the move on its official website, reporting that Ervin has agreed to terms.

Erving is entering his sixth NFL season and joining his third professional organization. He spent the last three years in Kansas City, starting 25 games over that span, primarily at left guard. The versatile blocker made eight starts in 2019 — and saw 600 snaps at left tackle — as the Chiefs captured the Super Bowl LIV title.

The Chiefs declined to exercise Erving’s 2020 option earlier this offseason, sending him to unrestricted free agency.

Prior to landing with the reigning champs, Erving spent his first two seasons in Cleveland, the team that used a 2015 first-round pick (No. 19 overall) on the 6-foot-5, 313-pound lineman. Erving appeared in 29 games (17 starts) before a trade sent him to K.C. in exchange for a fifth-round selection.

Erving played collegiately at Florida State. He was a decorated standout, earning first-team All-American (2013) and first-team All-ACC (2013, 2014) honors on top of winning three ACC Championships and a BCS National Championship.

A defensive convert, he drew pre-draft comparisons to former Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl interior OL Eric Wood.

“Former defensive lineman who is still learning the nuances of offensive-line play after just two seasons as a starter,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in 2015. “Has the length and foot quickness to play tackle, but film work shows that he will have a much more successful career at center. Possesses skill set and temperament to show rapid development. Could be a Day 1 starter, but a year of seasoning would help.”

Fit with Cowboys

Erving, 27, is the first veteran offensive lineman the Cowboys have added this year after losing Fleming, a dependable swing tackle, to the New York Giants in free agency and Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick to retirement. The club also drafted guard/center Tyler Biadasz, a potential long-term replacement for Frederick.

Gehlken reported, and the Cowboys’ website strongly indicated, that Erving will assume Fleming’s old role as the OT3 behind left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’el Collins, both of whom battled injuries last season.

Dallas currently has Brandon Knight and Mitch Hyatt available for swing duties, as well. If Erving’s indeed kicked to tackle, it’d likely mean Joe Looney starts at the pivot with Biadasz as his backup.

Zack Martin and Connor Williams are the starting guards, right and left. Hyatt and sophomore Connor McGovern are the main reserves.

