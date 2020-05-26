Seahawks Linked to Former All-Pro Defensive Lineman

As the Seahawks continue to improve their roster, Seattle has been linked to former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton suggested that by avoiding Devonta Freeman’s high asking price the Seahawks have potentially positioned themselves to add Harrison.

“By not going overboard and signing Freeman at his price, the Seahawks could strike gold if they can land Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison,” Clayton explained.

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that Harrison is the Seahawks’ “preferred target” at defensive tackle. The sticking point appears to be whether Harrison plans on playing in 2020.

“Next veteran name to keep an eye on for #Seahawks: Damon Harrison. Defensive tackle remains a big need, particularly at nose tackle position, and Harrison could be the preferred target, per a source. …Source indicates the key will be whether or not Harrison wants to play. If so, Seattle should be interested. ‘Snacks’ said earlier this offseason that he planned to suit up in 2020, but retirement had been considered at one point,” Smith noted in a series of tweets.

The Lions Released “Snacks” Harrison This Offseason

Tough to understand how athletic/freaky this is from @snacks When you get 350lbs moving laterally, and then can put foot in the ground, change directions, stop 350lbs of momentum, and flatten a RB… Whoa Snacks Harrison. pic.twitter.com/cvYnER5LGw — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 31, 2018

Harrison started 15 games for the Lions in 2019 before being released this offseason. The defensive tackle finished last season with 49 tackles and two sacks. Harrison is only one season removed from one of his best NFL statistical years. He notched 81 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Lions and Giants in 2018.

Signing Harrison would not fill the void at edge rusher the Seahawks will have if Jadeveon Clowney ends up signing elsewhere. Strengthening the interior portion of the defensive line could help improve the pass rush even if Harrison does not put up big sack numbers.

The Seahawks are expecting Jarran Reed to return to form after a down 2019. Seahawks general manager John Schneider sounded bullish on Reed during his NFL Combine press conference. Seattle would re-sign Reed just a few weeks later in free agency.

“When you go back and watch his film that we’ve been through and watch all the attempts at making sacks and the opportunities that were there, right in front of him, you know, he had six, probably five or six plays were he could have made a clean sack and it got away from him for one reason or another,” Schneider explained, per Seahawks.com. “That changes everything. He missed six games, he could have had five or six sacks anyway, easily. So I do think that he’ll benefit as we pick up our pressure on the outside; I thought our outside guys could have done more so. He’ll benefit from that. We’d love to have him back with us, with the expectation that (his 2018 production) is within his reach.”

Pete Carroll Called Harrison a “Big Timer”

Father Time is undefeated. Snacks Harrison poured his heart out while discussing his future in the league. (via @JRoseWXYZ) pic.twitter.com/Ich858N2RK — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 31, 2019

After the Lions acquired Harrison in 2018, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Detroit for landing the defensive tackle. Carroll described Harrison as a “big-timer for a long time.”

“‘Snacks’ has been a big-timer for a long time,” Carroll told the Detroit Free Press. “We caught him back in the Jets days when he kind of was unheralded and he kind of came to the surface as a playmaker. And of course he went to the Giants and he carries his own there. He’s a good football player, big presence. Really good in the run game, disruptive in pass rush, too, so it’s a great get for them.”

