Dez Bryant Reacts Strongly to CeeDee Lamb Wearing No. 88 with Cowboys

Dez Bryant took the high road after CeeDee Lamb took his digits.

Shortly after it was revealed the prized rookie receiver will be rocking No. 88 as a Dallas Cowboy, the veteran wideout provided powerfully encouraging thoughts, rubber-stamping Lamb’s (team-assisted) decision.

“I can’t feel no way but be supportive of lamb and the rest of these young stars that’s entering the league.. I believe it’s my job to help them succeed as much on and off the field,” Bryant tweeted Thursday.



He added:

Lamb becomes only the 12th player in franchise history to don No. 88, and the first since Dez, who last played for Dallas in 2017. The number has been associated with some of the greatest players in team and league lore, including Hall of Fame WR Michael Irvin and Ring of Honor inductee Drew Pearson.

Not bad company to keep for Lamb, the No. 17 overall draft pick with his own Canton-bound projections. Wisely, the DeAndre Hopkins clone appeased his boss by honoring Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones’ close friend and former college teammate, Jerry Lamb, who passed away last year.

“Just like Michael [Irvin] and Dez [Bryant] and those guys, and we’ve got us a wide receiver,” Jones said after selecting CeeDee, via Blogging the Boys. “And let me tell you one thing: if he’s got the competitiveness and heart of that Jerry Lamb, he’ll be bad to the bone.”

Lamb assuming the 88 torch doesn’t necessarily mean the Cowboys slammed the door on signing Bryant, who’s long pined for a return to the organization. It just means Bryant would have to pick a different number upon arrival.

But Lamb’s presence alone torpedoes Bryant’s odds, as Dallas now boasts arguably the NFL’s best threesome of pass-catchers with $100 million Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and third-year stud Michael Gallup leading the way.

Still, kudos to Dez — whose divorce from Dallas was anything but amicable — for supporting Lamb. Even though he’s under absolutely no obligation. Even at a time he’s fighting for his own relevance.

Lamb Draws Comparison to Hall of Fame Wide Receiver

As uncovered by Marcus Mosher of Locked on Cowboys, Lamb drew a truly wonderous pre-draft comparison to Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice — also known as the GOAT — from PlayerProfiler.com, an advanced NFL stats and metrics website.

I don't want the expectations to get out of control… but check out CeeDee Lamb's comp on Player Profiler… pic.twitter.com/QBKcj9kLRC — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 27, 2020

While it’s obviously too early to start carving out his bust, Lamb is arguably the best receiver in a historically-deep incoming class, somehow falling into Dallas’ lap. Hyperbole aside, he’s a jaw-droppingly electric talent, a cocktail of break-neck fluidity and dynamic ball skills.

The best available player on the Cowboys’ big board, taken over the likes of stud LSU pass-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, Lamb — who runs a 4.5 at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds — totaled 173 catches for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns over his three-year Oklahoma Sooners career. He broke out in his 2019 junior season, finishing with 1,327 yards and 14 scores on 62 grabs.

