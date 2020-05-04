How Don Shula Started Coaching Career With Lions

The NFL world is in mourning with news of the passing of legendary coach Don Shula on Monday, and while his league exploits are well known, most folks might not remember that Shula actually began his coaching career with the Detroit Lions.

Back in 1960, Shula was tapped as the defensive backs coach for the Lions. Coming out of college working with Virginia and Kentucky, Shula was given a chance by George Wilson, who allowed the coach to cut his teeth working with the Detroit defensive backs. It was quite a group, given names such as Dick LeBeau, Dick Night Train Lane and Yale Larry. The team’s defense was talented up front, with Darris McCord, Alex Karras and Roger Brown up front and Joe Schmidt at linebacker.

The next few seasons, Shula rose to ranks as the team’s defensive coordinator and presided over what was a solid 8-5-1 season in 1961 and another stout 11-3 year in 1962. In this trio of seasons in Detroit, Shula was on teams who ran up an impressive record of 26-13-1 before departing for the Baltimore Colts, where he would achieve a higher level of success. From there, he would go on to the Miami Dolphins, where he would capture 2 Super Bowls in the 1970s including coaching the only perfect season in NFL history.

Shula was a talented defensive back himself in the league, so it stands to reason why he would know defense so well and why the team would take such a notable plunge in his absence. After Shula left, the Lions slipped backwards with a 5-8-1 season in 1963. As everyone knows, things would pretty much go south for the franchise from there on out.

Detroit wouldn’t have another winning season until 1969, a modest 9-4-1 mark under Schmidt, who became the coach. They had a run of respectable records in the early 1970s, but nothing like Shula would go on to accomplish in his career.

Shula’s elite work in Detroit set him up for that eventual success elsewhere.

Lions Tied With Legendary NFL Coaches

Interestingly enough, Shula is far from the only legendary figure in league history that had Detroit ties near the start of their career. Bill Belichick also was on staff with the Lions in the 1970s, and each man would go on to have phenomenal careers. Neither, though, would ever take the reigns in Detroit, something fans have to be frustrated about now with the benefit of hindsight.

The Detroit fans who are just now learning that Don Shula and Bill Belichick each spent time as assistant coaches with the #Lions. pic.twitter.com/c93r78VIwQ — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 4, 2020

Belichick has admitted he thinks fondly of his time in Detroit coaching the team’s tight end group, as the Lions gave him his start in coaching. Clearly, he ran with it considering what he’s done since. The same can be said for Shula, who never returned to Detroit as head coach but managed to make the most of his chance when he was there.

Things like this leave Lions fans to ponder “what if” a pair of times in league history, which for them is likely a pair of times too many.

Don Shula’s Former Player Alex Karras Cracks Hall of Fame

While Shula has passed and so has Karras, it’s clear one of the best and most notable players on his old defenses has finally gotten his due and will join his former coach in the Hall of Fame. The man they affectionately called Mongo was well known later in life for being a fixture on the airwaves, whether it was his work with Webster or on Monday Night Football. Still, Karras was a serious player during his time in the Motor City.

After being drafted out of Iowa, Karras came to Detroit and put up some massive numbers, cracking 4 NFL Pro Bowls as well as being a 3 time NFL All-Pro. Karras was also a 6 time second team NFL All-Pro, as well as a member of the All-Decade team of the 1960s.

Sadly for Karras, he never got much of the love he deserved given the team he played for. The Lions only made one trip to the playoffs in his playing career which spanned from 1958-1970. Karras retired at 35, but immediately launched into his Hollywood career, appearing in M*A*S*H, Blazing Saddles and The Tonight Show. He has a great personality which was showcased not only on television, but also in the book Paper Lion by George Plimpton.

Folks in Detroit who watched Karras know just how deserving he was of every honor given the tough brand of football he played for the Lions. Seeing him get honored with a trip to the Hall of Fame is a definite feather in Karras’ cap, even as it comes eight years after his death in 2012.

With Shula having passed, hopefully, him and Karras are now able to swap old Lions and NFL stories.

