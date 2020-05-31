Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho Celebrates Goal by Honoring George Floyd

As protests and riots take place all over the United States of America, English-born Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho spoke his mind in a way only goal scorers can.

The 20-year-old recorded his first-ever hat-trick on Sunday in Dortmund’s 6-1 win over SC Paderborn 07, but it was his celebration after scoring his first goal in the 57th minute that the attacker made his statement.

Jadon Sancho scores to make it 2-0 to Dortmund, and reveals the message ‘Justice for George Floyd’.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/2FFcCTJAaQ — utdpodcast (@utdpodcast) May 31, 2020

Sancho took off his kit to reveal a shirt that says, “Justice For George Floyd,” who was a Minneapolis, Minnesota man killed in police custody last week, which prompted national unrest, protests and riots across the United States.

The London, United Kingdom-born player stretched his shirt and looked directly at the camera, before making the sign of the cross and pointing to the sky.In line with standard refereeing and Bundesliga rules, Sancho was given a yellow card for taking off his kit.

Sancho was joined by teammate Achraf Hakimi, who also wrote “Justice for George Floyd” on his undershirt.

And now a day later, Hakimi, Sancho, and Marcus Thuram all show solidarity with George Floyd. It’s moments like these that remind us that players are more than athletes. They’re humans with a platform for expression. And they should never “shut up and dribble”. https://t.co/Ot3pUgT4bJ pic.twitter.com/lKhkGkMa7j — Joss (@JoshBathtub) May 31, 2020

Sancho’s Season

The timing of Sancho’s celebration not only coincides with his first professional hat-trick, but also comes as Sancho becomes the youngest player ever to score 30 career goals in the Bundesliga.

As a teenager, Sancho came through Manchester City’s academy, but eventually left for Dortmund in hopes of more playing time. He scored a goal and assisted four more in his first season in Germany.

It was the 2018-19 season that Sancho started making due on his potential, scoring 12 league goals and notching 14 assists in 34 appearances in his second season with Dortmund, all before turning the age of 20.

A year on and in the midst of a bisected season due to the spread of COVID-19, Sancho is continuing to be one of the Bundesliga’s most effective attackers, scoring 17 goals and adding 16 assists in just 22 starts for Dortmund, which sits him at third and second in the Bundesliga in those respective categories.

Sancho has not posted any comments or thoughts on social media about the death of George Floyd and the United States’ ensuing unrest.

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram Takes a Knee

Sancho’s hat-trick and profile as one of soccer’s most valuable young prospects will definitely garner his statement more attention, but Sancho was the second Bundesliga player to honor George Floyd with his celebration.

Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Marcus Thuram has had a similarly successful season to Sancho, with the 22-year-old scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists this year.

But also like Sancho, Thuram’s biggest action on Sunday wasn’t scoring a goal, but the knee he took after to honor George Floyd.

football player Marcus Thuram honoring George Floyd this afternoon pic.twitter.com/owAFAznoO4 — mónica³¹⁴ (@MOVINGCTH) May 31, 2020

Thuram was born in Parma, Italy, but has come through the French national team’s youth ranks while playing for Ligue 2’s Sochaux.

After joining Guingamp in Ligue 1 in 2018, Thuram scored 12 goals in his second season, prompting a €12 million deal from Mönchengladbach last season, which has seen Thuram waste little time in making an impact in the Bundesliga.

Mönchengladbach defeated Union Berlin 4-1, with Thuram scoring two goals on either side of the halftime break to help his team breakaway for a certain victory.

