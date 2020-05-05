NFL Gambling: Eagles Disrespected in Super Bowl Betting Odds

The funny thing about not having live sports is that everything outside the lines now gets dissected. Especially betting odds.

Las Vegas sportsbooks are starting to release the first wave of predictions, odds and safe bets. Surprisingly, the Eagles aren’t getting a ton of love in the early returns. The oddsmakers have put the over/under on total wins for Philadelphia at 9.5. The Ravens and Chiefs lead at 11.5, with the Cowboys matching the Eagles at 9.5.

However, the Eagles odds at winning the 2020 Super Bowl took a dip following the NFL Draft. Most draft experts thought Dallas pulled in more impact players during draft weekend and now the odds are reflecting that optimism. They are +1700 to win the title versus +1900 for the Eagles, per FanDuel. The Eagles are +2000 to win the Super Bowl, per Caesars Sportsbook, and +900 to win the NFC East.

Meanwhile, first-round pick Jalen Reagor (+2000) has the sixth-longest shot at winning NFL Rookie of the Year. He’s tied with fellow receivers Justin Jefferson (perhaps ironically) and Henry Ruggs III. And Reagor wasn’t the only Eagles player disrespected in Vegas. No. Carson Wentz (+1700) has long odds at taking home NFL MVP honors, falling behind Dak Prescott (+1200) but ahead of Tom Brady (+1800).

Here are some betting odds for the #Eagles in the 2020 season (via Caesars Sportsbook): •Win the NFC East: +115 (2nd-best odds) •Make the playoffs: -190 •Win the NFC title: +900 (7th-best odds) •Win Super Bowl LV: +2000 (9th-best odds) — Logan Banker (@LoganBanker_19) May 3, 2020

One more: Eagles coach Doug Pederson (+2500) owns the seventh-longest odds at being named NFL Coach of the Year, per BETMGM. The favorite? Yup, Bill Belichick (+1000).

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

What’s Going On with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside?

The somewhat strange saga of second-year wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has taken another turn. After a disappointing rookie year in Philly, the Stanford product might be expected to step into a starting role in 2020. That is if Alshon Jeffery isn’t healthy enough and fully recovered from foot surgery.

Arcega-Whiteside has kept a low profile during the offseason but he revealed that lower-body injuries slowed him down in 2019. In an interview with the Spanish podcast 100 Yardas, the youngster said he couldn’t even get himself to the bathroom without assistance from friends and family. Remember, Arcega-Whiteside mysteriously appeared on the Eagles’ injury report in Week 16 with a foot injury. He was phased out of the gameplan after that.

In a very loose translation of the above interview, the receiver indicated that injuries were to blame for his lack of production. It corroborates a remark from Eagles GM Howie Roseman earlier this offseason that linked the ailment back to the preseason.

“J.J. is a guy that when we drafted had some lower-body stuff that he was dealing with,” Roseman told reporters. “We know the biggest jump is in Year 1 to Year 2. Now, we’ll see how this all goes with the offseason program.”

JJ Arcega-Whiteside vs Miami 27 snaps, 15 passes (many screens). Few flashes of progress in beating press. Dropped weight better in curls than ATL/DET games. Few good scramble adjustsments. Beat press on streak. Not perfect, but progress.#Eagles @PhiladelphiaSN @100yardas_ pic.twitter.com/L45FksbdlX — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) May 5, 2020

Arcega-Whiteside will get a shot to redeem himself in 2020, one year after hauling in just 10 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. The 22-year-old made a brutal fourth-down drop against the Lions and didn’t appear to be on the same page with Wentz in the first Seahawks game. He promised to learn from those mistakes.

“A lot of it is trial and error,” Arcega-Whiteside said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “You’re going to make mistakes out there, but if you learn from those mistakes, then you do it again and it’s like, ‘boom,’ nobody’s even going to think twice about it. The other part is, going in and talking about it on the sideline and in the locker room. Just hashing out all the details.”

I was impressed with Arcega-Whiteside against New England. In only 19 snaps he was the best WR on the field for Eagles.

Here's the game film: #Eagles pic.twitter.com/kICL1YIQa0 — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) November 19, 2019

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!