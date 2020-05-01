Eagles’ World Champion TE Dies Due to COVID-19

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing of Dick Lucas on Wednesday. He was 86 years old.

Lucas, a member of the 1960 NFL championship team, was a hard-working tight end who played in 13 games for the world champions. He passed away at his home in West Chester, PA due to complications from COVID-19.

The Boston native spent five seasons in the NFL, including four in Kelly green with the Eagles. He retired after the 1963 season and logged 34 career receptions for 384 receiving yards (12.4 yards-per-catch) and six touchdowns. His best year came in 1962 when he caught 19 balls for 236 yards and a score.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pound playmaker began his football journey with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1958 before a leg injury delayed his career. He was traded from the Washington Redskins to the Eagles in 1960 and helped Philadelphia win the franchise’s third NFL title in 1960. Lucas was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 10th round of the 1956 NFL Draft, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps to serve a two-year military commitment.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former tight end Dick Lucas. pic.twitter.com/ZxIkuh047X — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 1, 2020

“He was the epitome of a football player in the 1960s, in terms of what you would think of a football player,” his son Brian told the Eagles’ official website. “Rock-solid in his convictions. Loyal. If you weren’t on his side, you had to watch your back.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

1960 World Champions Known for Grit over Talent

Lucas was part of arguably the grittiest and most revered Eagles team in franchise history. They reeled off nine straight wins to capture the NFL Eastern Division title in 1960 after losing the regular-season opener.

Boasting a prolific offense, the team ranked third in both scoring (321 points) and total offense (3, 950 yards) and sent eight players to the NFL Pro Bowl. They beat Vince Lombardi’s famed Green Bay Packers 17-13 to claim the world championship.

“The team was a funny team,” Lucas said about the 1960 championship team, via the Eagles’ official website. “We always thought we were better than what we were and we played better.”

A key member of our 1960 NFL Championship Team, Dick Lucas’ legacy is that of a hard-working and humble family man. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 1, 2020

Lucas was an integral part of the offense in 1960 and played in all 13 games that year. He recorded three receptions for 34 yards while making a major impact as a fierce blocker in the run game. The following year, he caught a career-high five touchdown passes and hauled in the 32nd and final touchdown pass of Sonny Jurgensen’s record-setting 1961 season. Rest in peace.

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!