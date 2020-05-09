Eagles Future HOF Tackle Releases Epic Workout Video [WATCH]

Jason Peters’ desire to rejoin the Eagles has hit overdrive. His latest pitch involves a crazy workout video.

The future Hall-of-Fame left tackle hit free agency back on March 5 after Philadelphia parted ways with him. Peters will turn 39 years old in January and the Eagles seemed content to turn the page and hand the starting job to Andre Dillard.

Not so fast. There have been multiple reports indicating that Peters wishes to return to Philly and has turned down offers from other NFL teams to do so. Meanwhile, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection posted an insane workout video to show prospective suitors that he hasn’t lost a step. In it, Peters easily runs through a series of agility tests showing off his lateral movement and speed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he has recently spoken to the Eagles about a reunion. This echoes a similar report that emerged last week from Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Nine-time Pro-Bowl OT Jason Peters, who turned 38 in January, has been working out to play this season and plans to play this season. He has spoken with the Eagles, but is keeping his options open: This is a video that Peters recently shot that he wants teams to see. pic.twitter.com/YnrWzZ44FD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2020

The Eagles never closed the door on Peters and released a statement two months ago thanking him for 11 years of service.

The Eagles wrote: “We are appreciative of everything Jason has contributed to the organization over the last 11 seasons in Philadelphia, including building a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and helping us win our first Super Bowl championship. Jason has been an incredible leader and person both on and off the field. We will remain in communication as each side continues to evaluate its options in free agency.”

Eagles’ Sixth-Round Pick Waiting in the Wings?

Prince Tega Wanogho was supposed to be an early Day 2 pick, somewhere late second or early third round. But complications from a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee caused him to free fall in the draft. He was surprisingly sitting there in the sixth round (210th overall) for the Eagles to scoop up.

Wanogho, who is an actual Nigerian prince, could wind up being the steal of the 2020 draft due to his rare combination of size and athleticism. The former Auburn star can play both tackles spots, left and right, at the next level. He is a dark horse candidate to replace Peters at left tackle if the Eagles don’t think Dillard is the answer.

“I could say I’m alright now,” Wanogho said of his recovery from a right knee injury. “I’m about 90 to 95-percent, so just a work in progress and just trying to get better and get back to 100 percent.”

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com praised Wanogho’s “quick hands and ability to swat” as prized attributes. He measured 6-foot-5 and 308 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I didn’t give up a sack last year,” Wanogho told reporters after the draft. “And I feel like that’s something most of the coaches worry about, thinking about I’m a newcomer; but at the same time, I’m a guy who takes pride in whatever I do.”

