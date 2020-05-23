Eagles Put ‘Kibosh’ on Signing Former Super Bowl MVP

There was a time when the Eagles were in the market for a veteran quarterback. And a former Super Bowl MVP was at the top of the list.

Joe Flacco grew up about 20 minutes outside Philadelphia so naturally the 35-year-old had been rumored to be in the mix to take over as Carson Wentz’s backup. Too late. Flacco is officially off the board after inking a one-year deal with the New York Jets. He’ll look to mentor Sam Darnold for $1.5 million in base salary.

The Eagles opted to select Jalen Hurts in the second round of April’s draft and he’ll compete against Nate Sudfeld for the No. 2 job in Philly. But how close were the Eagles to actually signing the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII? Well, they were reportedly very interested but Flacco’s injury history ultimately scared them away.

Both sides had off/on talks for weeks, but got the agreement done today. Eagles had interest early in free agency, but backed off before the draft.

According to NFL Insider Adam Caplan, the Eagles were worried about his recovery from a severe neck injury that landed him on injured reserve in 2019. Flacco suffered a herniated disc in his neck last year in Week 8 and there were enough concerns about the injury to put the “kibosh” on him playing for his hometown team.

Neck must have checked out. Caplan mentioned on a livestream this week that the Eagles planned to sign Flacco but health concerns put the kibosh on that.

Veteran QB Options Remaining for Philadelphia

The Eagles appear content to enter the 2020 season with Hurts and Sudfeld battling for the No. 2 spot. Head coach Doug Pederson wants to unleash Hurts as a gadget-play specialist while developing him as a future starting quarterback. The rookie could end up being trade bait down the line.

There has been a small contingent of fans and analysts who think the Eagles still might sign a veteran to give them even more depth behind Wentz. That, and it doesn’t seem the organization has ever been sold on Sudfeld. Eagles GM Howie Roseman used the excuse that Sudfeld wants to be a starter.

If the Eagles do want to add another veteran, here are a few options:

Cam Newton: The 2015 NFL MVP has been sitting out there since free agency started and it’s a bit mystifying that no team has signed him. The Seahawks had emerged early on as a perfect fit but they recently added journeyman Geno Smith. Newton’s incredible talent speaks volumes, maybe too many decibels. He is a bonafide superstar and would likely bring drama to any NFL locker room, especially one with Wentz in it.

Blake Bortles: The former Jaguars signal-caller is just three years removed from leading Jacksonville to the AFC Championship Game. He was only a few questionable calls away from taking on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The six-year veteran has a 24-49 record as a starter in the NFL and was most recently linked to the Los Angeles Rams. He would be a safer bet to fly under the radar and play nice with Wentz, Hurts and Sudfeld.

Cody Kessler: He attended training camp with the Eagles last season and suffered a concussion in the second preseason game, on the first drive of the game. Kessler was released on Aug. 30 and then did two tours of duty for the New England Patriots. The 27-year-old doesn’t have a rocket arm or jaw-dropping stats but he is extremely accurate. He’s also extremely cheap and available right now.

Datone Jones (Jaguars) destroyed Cody Kessler (Eagles) here.

Kessler had to come out and is in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/UFUeDQFyP4 — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) August 15, 2019

