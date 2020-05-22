Eagles Rookie Fuels NFC East Rivalry: ‘I’ve Always Hated the F—ing Cowboys’

One Eagles rookie knows how to make a first impression, that’s for sure. K’Von Wallace has one game marked down on his schedule: Week 8, Cowboys versus Eagles.

Wallace made it clear that he doesn’t have just a mild distaste for Dallas. No, the safety out of Clemson whole-heartedly hates the Cowboys. Wallace has been bleeding green since birth, and his relationship with Eagles legend Brian Dawkins has only fueled that passion.

“This is how amazing God is, he always knows … I’ve always hated the f—ing Cowboys,” Wallace told the Flippin’ the Birds podcast. “Seriously, my bad for cursing. I naturally don’t like the Cowboys because I have rivalries with my own family members about the Cowboys. I’ve been bleeding green, they’ve been my favorite colors since I was born.”

But, after the vitriol had left his mouth, Wallace tried to take it back. A devout Christian, the fourth-round pick didn’t want to come off sounding spiteful. Plus, there is always the outside chance that Philadelphia doesn’t work out and he needs to find a job somewhere else.

“I didn’t say that, cut that part out,” Wallace said. “What if the Eagles cut me and the only organization that wants me is the Cowboys?”

Wallace Shared Special Story About Connie Dawkins

It’s hard not to fall in love with the newest member of the Eagles’ secondary. He talks a big game and has the highlight-reel tape to back it up. He could step in and immediately push for snaps at safety, right behind starters Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod.

Wallace also has a fun personality and seems to get the Philly fans. In a 45-minute interview with Chris Infante and Bryan Cameron of the Flippin’ the Birds podcast, Wallace touched on a variety of topics. His best story revolved around a conversation he had with Connie Dawkins, the wife of Brian Dawkins.

The rookie revealed that he spoke with Connie around Thanksgiving time and she predicted that he might land in the Eagles’ nest. Wallace locked that information in the vault and went on with his college football season. Five months later, he went to the Eagles at pick No. 127.

“She was telling me what’s she’s been through and the people she saw growing up, that were big-time football players — and she said I should easily be a first- or second-round pick, and she made a joke and said, hopefully, you go to our Eagles,” Wallace said. “When she said that, it had tickled me that it would be crazy if I went to the Eagles.”

Wallace will wear No. 42 for the Eagles in 2020, a nod to his childhood idol Kobe Bryant since it’s his iconic No. 24 reversed. Darius Slay had already claimed No. 24. Wallace said he’s been working on a few “swagger” moves that he’ll bust out after he makes a big interception or pass breakup in a game. Prior to that, he wants to pick off Carson Wentz in practice.

“I can’t wait to pick him off and for him to pat me on the butt after I do it,” he said.

There’s Only One Brian Dawkins, Everybody Knows That

Everyone wants Wallace to be the next Brian Dawkins and for good reason. Dawkins was the greatest safety in Eagles history, a Hall of Famer who was one of the best ever at the position. Wallace understands that the comparisons are a thing. He went to the same school as Dawkins (Clemson) and even roomed with Dawkins’ son in college.

The two have a strong mentor-student relationship. Dawkins has advised Wallace on spreading the Christian faith and on how to serve the Lord since they are both deeply religious men. However, Dawkins and Wallace rarely talk about football.

“We just talk about life and our spiritual selves, because he’s a man of God first,” Wallace said on draft day. “He just always wanted his son and I to be happy in The Word and to be driven spiritually because that is where your passion comes from and football always takes care of itself when you have the right things in place.”

Philly, Do me a solid, let @KVonWallace strive to be the best version of KVon he can be. He’s shown himself willing & able to listen, learn & grow. Earning the right to be a trusted leader @ClemsonFB and in his family, with his faith, work ethic & passion! 👊🏽#FlyEaglesFly #BBTB — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) April 26, 2020

Wallace listed Dawkins as a player he patterns his game after but he’s not the only one. He listed former Raiders great Charles Woodson and current Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu as strong influences, too.

“That’s who I see myself as, a mixture of all those guys,” Wallace said. “I take A little bit from each and every player’s game. With Dawkins, it’s how he played with so much heart and grit.”

How about those crazy, loud, obnoxious Eagles fans? Is Wallace worried about them criticizing him? Not for a second. Dawkins already gave him a crash course in that.

“One thing Dawkins Senior told me is they are the type of fans that tell you when you’re doing good and tell you when you’re doing bad and that’s exactly what I’ve been through my whole life,” Wallace said. “Any criticism I can only take it as a positive. If they criticize me, and they take the time to write about me, then that means they care about me. Haters are always your biggest supporters.”

