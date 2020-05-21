Hall-of-Fame Basketball Coach Imparts Zen Wisdom to Eagles

The man who choreographed Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” may be lending the Eagles a few ballet classes.

Phil Jackson, the legendary 13-time NBA champion, has been back in the news after ESPN’s 10-part docu-series about the 1998 Chicago Bulls took the country by storm. The ratings for the show soared through the roof, in lieu of live sporting events. Jackson was considered the Zen Master for his casual ability to massage egos and blend talents.

On Thursday, Jackson’s face popped up in Brandon Graham’s Instagram during one of the Eagles’ team-sanctioned virtual workouts. Could Jackson be imparting words of wisdom to Philadelphia’s football team? It wouldn’t be unthinkable. Remember, Jackson was Kobe Bryant’s longtime coach in Los Angeles where the two won five NBA titles together. Bryant was a well-known Eagles fan who gave the 2017 championship team a pep talk.

Zen and the art of the … Triangle offense? Phil Jackson makes an appearance in the #Eagles Zoom meeting today. Photo is courtesy of @brandongraham55, who will meet online with us reporter types later today. pic.twitter.com/GB38vqlNUE — Nick Fierro (@NickFierro) May 21, 2020

As for Jackson, he has long been known to support his former players and their causes in a number of ways. The fact that Bryant revered Doug Pederson’s squad may have been enough to get him on a Zoom video conference call. If not, maybe the Eagles ponied up the $75,000 fee that Jackson normally charges to inspire people.

“Phil doesn’t coach a player for a season, he coaches him for a lifetime,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss once wrote in an Instagram post. “This is why he is not only a great coach but also one of the best human beings I know. He mentors former players and makes time to listen and encourage.”

Congratulations Kobe Bryant! Hail Momba, too. Two Jersey’s retired is one way to measure your impact for the Lakers. The GOAT measure is:🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) December 18, 2017

Jackson won 13 total NBA championships, including 11 rings as head basketball coach for the Chicago Bulls (6) and Los Angeles Lakers (5). He also won two as a reserve forward for the New York Knicks.

