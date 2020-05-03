Legendary Eagles QB Compares Jalen Hurts to Reigning NFL MVP

Count one legendary Eagles quarterback in Jalen Hurts’ corner. That now makes three former Philly Pro-Bowlers on his side.

Ron Jaworski, who spent a decade guiding the Eagles, defended the team’s decision to select Jalen Hurts in a recent interview with TMZ Sports. The 69-year-old told the gossip website that he supported the pick and the former Oklahoma standout has “too much talent” to sit on the bench.

The comments have become a common theme in NFL circles as more and more ex-players and analysts start to drool over the explosive offensive packages the Eagles might unfurl in 2020. Both Michael Vick and Donovan McNabb have joined in praising the Eagles for their draft strategy.

But Jaworski took it even a step further when he compared Hurts to Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. The reigning NFL MVP racked up 3,127 passing yards (36 touchdowns) and 1,206 rushing yards (seven touchdowns) in 2019 while becoming just the second player to unanimously win the award.

“The guy has too much talent to have him sit on the bench,” Jaworski told TMZ Sports. “You could create that package for him just like Lamar Jackson had when he first came to Baltimore.”

Of course, Jaworski made sure to clarify that Carson Wentz shouldn’t worry about his job security in Philly.

“It’s Carson’s job I believe for a number of years,” Jaworski said.

Jaworski ‘Rattled’ About Hurts on Draft Day

In the wake of the NFL Draft, Jaworski was a little less enthusiastic about the Hurts’ pick. It may have been more of a case of the former Eagles quarterback just being caught off guard versus disliking the move.

“I’m trying to get my arms around this pick,” Jaworski posted on Twitter. “Sorry, I’m a little rattled.”

Jaworski retired in 1990 and ranks second all-time in Eagles’ franchise history with 26,963 passing yards and 175 throwing touchdowns.

I am trying to get my arms around this choice.

Meanwhile, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson never wavered on the Hurts’ pick and explained the thinking behind the decision during draft weekend.

“When a guy like Jalen Hurts is sitting there and he comes down the draft board a little bit, and his skill set and the upside with him and how he can add value to that room that we have and how he can enhance and help, there’s a lot of value there,” Pederson told reporters. “He’s a proven winner. We talked about it, we discussed it, that he’s very talented. There’s a lot of upside with him, and so just, again, it just enhances our quarterback room and makes us better.”

Hurts May Be Used as Running Back in Philly

Hurts brings an exciting new skillset to Philly and the Eagles intend to maximize his potential. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, the team may even use him as a running back in short-yardage situations. They want to put him out in the field as much as possible. He wasn’t drafted to sit on the bench.

“I know we’re talking about Taysom Hill, but Jalen Hurts will be in his own unique role,” Garafolo said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “He will be on the field, though, this upcoming season and, the Eagles hope, for the next four years as a guy who can contribute to the offense other than a quarterback.

“They’re hopeful they won’t need him as a quarterback, because that means Carson Wentz is healthy and on the field. Talking to one Eagles source, they said, ‘This guy might be able to contribute as a straight running back, that’s how good we think he is, that’s what we think of his skill set.'”

