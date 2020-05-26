K’Von Wallace Flashes Epic Giant Eagles Tattoo [LOOK]

It’s not a given K’Von Wallace will make the Eagles’ final roster. No matter, he’s already a Pro Bowl starter in the hearts of Eagles fans.

The fourth-round pick out of Clemson has had a whirlwind first few weeks since being drafted. He’s talked about his relationship with Eagles great Brian Dawkins — and he’s been compared to the Hall-of-Fame safety — while spouting off Hallmark-level love notes about his affection for Philly fans. Then, Wallace nuked the internet when he boldly declared: “I’ve always hated the f***ing Cowboys!”

What could he do for an encore? Well, the hybrid safety recently got a tattoo of a giant eagle on the entire right side of his back. Wallace wrote on Twitter: “Y’all know I gotta represent the gang.” Brownie points galore!

Newly drafted #Eagles Safety K’Von Wallace had a large Eagle tattooed on his back today. 🦅@KVonWallace 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8OP9axBeH5 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 26, 2020

The Virginia native can do no wrong with the Eagles’ rabid fan base right now. It hearkens back to comments he made on the Flippin’ the Birds podcast when he talked about hoping to land in Philadelphia and how much love the Philly fans had showered on him after the draft.

“I went to Instagram to see what area follows you the most, and it was like 50-percent of my followers on Instagram were from Philly,” Wallace said. “And 40-percent from Richmond and 5-percent from Clemson. It was crazy. I haven’t really gotten this much love in a really long time, it’s definitely surreal.”

Wallace ‘Shines’ in Biggest Games, Lives for the Moment

One thing Wallace wanted to stress in the moments after being drafted was his ability to show up in big games. He won two national championships at Clemson and appeared in one more. No moment has loomed too large for the hard-hitting safety.

“If you watched me play, you notice that when the lights are on, big games, I shine. That’s when I play my best,” Wallace told reporters on draft day. “Being in the NFL you’re playing in front of millions every game, and I feel like that’s when I play my best. So you’re going to get the best performance, everything just great about who K’Von Wallace is as a player, especially when the pressure is on. I feel like every game is going to be pressure, that big light, that big opportunity to go out there and show and prove yourself.”

K'Von Wallace is arguably the best tackling safety in the draft class. Here he is sticking 247 pound A.J. Dillon in the hole. Eagles fans are going to love this guy pic.twitter.com/GiCk2miYKu — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 29, 2020

Wallace grew up idolizing Philly native Kobe Bryant and predictably adopted his Mamba Mentality. He admired Bryant’s “competitive nature” above everything, something Wallace has tried to emulate throughout his own career.

“I feel like that’s the type of player I am,” Wallace said. “I have that Mamba Mentality to go out there and compete and go out there and do everything I can. Whether I’m hurt, whether I have broken fingers, it doesn’t matter. I am going to sacrifice my body for this game and for my team.”

