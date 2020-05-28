Fighting Pioneer Says He’s Been Offered Millions to Bare-Knuckle Box Mike Tyson

A mixed martial arts legend claims that he was offered $10 million dollars to bare-knuckle box Mike Tyson. Wanderlei “The Axe Murderer” Silva, 43, has been competing as a professional fighter since 1998, and he has garnered a record of 35-14-1 with one no contest. He has fought some of the most decorated fighters to ever step inside the cage, including Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, and he’s now looking to compete against “Iron Mike.”

Tyson, 53, has been active on social media posting videos of himself hitting mits and working out. Earlier this month, Iron Mike claimed he was “back” and that he wants to compete in a charity boxing match. He has been linked to multiple opponents, including rival Evander Holyfield.

MMA fighters have thrown their names in as potential opponents for Tyson as well, including Ken Shamrock and Tito Ortiz.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) President David Feldman has offered Tyson a bare-knuckle boxing contract that would “exceed” $20 million to Tyson, according to MMA Fighting.

The promotion’s president told the outlet that he’s interested in Silva as a potential opponent for Iron Mike. Feldman said that he didn’t believe Ortiz would be much of draw, but the hard-hitting Brazilian would be the perfect opponent for Tyson.

Feldman told MMA Fighting, “I think a Wanderlei Silva, someone of that nature. No matter how old Silva gets, he’s dangerous, and I think that would be an intriguing matchup. Something like that, but I don’t actually have anything in mind right now.”

Feldman said “We’re not successful yet in making that Mike thing happen. But I don’t think the door’s shut.” The BKFC president continued, “He did say no immediately. But I think there’s room there.”

Silva Says He Was Offered $10 Million to Bare-Knuckle Box Iron Mike

The Axe Murderer says he was offered a massive, multi-million dollar deal from Feldman to bare-knuckle box Tyson. Silva, told Sherdog.com, “They offered me $10 million plus pay-per-view percentage and I accepted immediately. I hope Feldman can make it happen.”

Sherdog spoke with Tyson’s coach Rafael Cordeiro about The Axe Murderer as a potential opponent. Cordeiro doesn’t think the fight will take place, saying: “I didn’t get any calls from Wand or Tyson, but as far as I know that fight won’t happen. Tyson is training to make a boxing fight — with gloves. It is hard to comment about rumors.”

Silva Has Competed in the Some of the Biggest Promotions, Including UFC, Pride & Bellator

In 51 professional matches, The Axe Murder has competed in some of the biggest MMA promotions in history. Silva was a staple of the Japanese promotion Pride. In the promotion, the Brazilian was known for his devastating KO power and his four-year unbeaten streak.

He moved over to the UFC in 2007, fighting nine times in the promotion and winning bouts against the likes of Michael Bisping and Cung Le. His last two matches have been in Bellator against Chael Sonnen and Rampage Jackson.

Silva’s last stepped into the cage on September 29, 2018, during Bellator 206 when he was TKO’d by Rampage Jackson in the second round.

