Former Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Claimed by NFC East Rival

In the most predictable roster transaction for the 2020-21 NFL campaign, the New York Giants on Tuesday claimed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers.

It was fait accompli that Rush, waived by Dallas on Monday, would end up reuniting with ex-Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, now the Giants’ offensive coordinator, and former Cowboys offensive line coach Marc Colombo, who holds the same title in New York.

Garrett took a chance on Rush in 2017, signing the Central Michigan product as an undrafted free agent. Rush has attempted just three career passes as he’d been stuck behind Dak Prescott. But he did make two appearances last season, at one point taking first-string practice reps due to Prescott’s shoulder injury, and Garrett was impressed by his preparation.

“That’s the job,” Rush remarked in December.

The Cowboys dismissed Garrett in January. His replacement, offensive-minded Mike McCarthy, appointed a new QB coach — converting incumbent tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier — and retained coordinator Kellen Moore to ease the transition from Garrett.

With McCarthy in tow and his staff in place, Dallas used a second-round restricted free agent tender on Rush, keeping him under team control for a measly $2.13 million. He was considered a shoo-in to return as Prescott’s understudy for a fourth season.

That is, until the Cowboys signed former three-time Pro Bowl Bengals starter Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, rendering Rush obsolete. He was chopped 48 hours after Dalton touched pen to paper.

Rush (6-3, 225) made 49 consecutive starts at CMU from 2013-16, compiling 12,894 passing yards (coming thisclose to the all-time school record) and 90 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-MAC selection in 2015 and a third-team All-MAC choice in 2016. While he certainly has potential, it’s never been realized at the NFL level.

In the Big Apple, Rush rejoins Garrett, Colombo, and former Cowboys offensive lineman Cam Fleming, who joined the club via free agency. He’ll compete with Colt McCoy and Alex Tanney for the primary backup gig behind sophomore starter Daniel Jones.

