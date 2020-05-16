DeAndre Baker’s Attorney Breaks Silence Regarding Giants CB’s Charges

Quinton Dunbar was the first of the two NFL players to break their silence on Friday following an arrest warrant issued by the Miramar Police Department a day earlier. The charges stem from an alleged robbery including both he and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker.

Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater reported that Dunbar has letters from multiple victims noting that the corner was not involved in the crime. Now, Baker’s legal team has joined the denial of involvement in the incident.

Bradford Cohen, the attorney for Baker, released a statement via Instagram, proclaiming his client’s innocence.

I want to thank the Miramar police for being professional in regards to surrendering and issues with the case. We understand that the officers can only base warrants on what was told to them at the time. We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client. Our investigator has had them for some time. We would have rather presented them to the court at the proper time, rather than in the media, but in this day and age, people rush to judgement. Where some seek publicity, we seek justice. I look forward to moving this case forward to proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges.

Baker Has Not Turned Himself In

As of Friday afternoon, Baker has yet to turn himself over to authorities. The New York Post has reported that Baker’s attorney has been in contact with detectives concerning the arrest warrant for his client.

Tania Rues, who is the public information officer for the Miramar Police Department spoke to The Post in regards to Baker’s situation, hinting at “other avenues” they can take if Baker should fail to turn himself in “a reasonable amount of time.”

Obviously we’re hoping just to simplify things that they turn themselves in within a reasonable amount of time. Yes, there are warrants out for their arrest and if they do not turn themselves in, this is just in general terms, if someone with a warrant for his arrest with these types of charges, if they don’t turn themselves in within a reasonable amount of time obviously there are other avenues we can take.

Baker’s NFL Outlook

Baker was one of the Giants’ three 1st-round selections in the 2019 NFL Draft, alongside the likes of potential franchise quarterback Daniel Jones and promising d-lineman Dexter Lawrence. While Jones and Lawrence showed glimpses of brilliance in their inaugural NFL campaign, Baker struggled mightily during the majority of his rookie year.

The former Georgia Bulldogs standout finished the 2019 season with an extremely underwhelming PFF grade of just 48.4. With that said, he did improve his play down the latter part of the year enough to allow the organization to feel that Baker can still live up to his 1st-round billing.

Baker is currently slated to serve as Big Blue’s starting outside corner, opposite big-ticket free-agent signee James Bradberry.