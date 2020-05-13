Giants Expected to Lose Out on Top Free Agent to Inner-City Rival, Jets

The New York Giants have done an exquisite job of overhauling their secondary on the fly this offseason. The additions of 2nd-round pick Xavier McKinney and big-ticket free-agent signee James Bradberry should bring an added jolt of swagger and production to a secondary that allowed the 5th-most passing yards in football a season ago.

However, despite the influx of talent added to the position group, many had pegged the team as a favorite to land one of the few big fishes left in the free agency market. In return, putting an exclamation point on their new and improved secondary in New York.

Yet, the hopes of landing ex-Tennessee Titans starting cornerback and 2x-Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots, Logan Ryan, appear all but dead at this time. To make matters worse, signs are pointing towards Ryan jettisoning Big Blue for a fellow MetLife occupant.

Logan Ryan Expected to Return to the AFC East

According to sources close to the NY Daily News, the New York Jets believe that they will land Ryan on a one-year deal. However, a division rival of Gang Green has different thoughts. The Miami Dolphins “remain in play” to acquire the services for the former Rutgers standout, per NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo.

Either way, despite Ryan’s connection to Giants head coach Joe Judge, the G-Men appear to be out of the picture to sign the cornerback.

Ryan’s Intangibles Would Have Been a Plus For Big Blue

Would Ryan have been a welcomed addition to New York’s secondary? Undoubtedly. Ryan is a respected veteran in the league with seven years of experience. This is something that would have certainly come into handy amongst a Giants DB group which currently has no player over the age of 26-years-old projected to play meaningful snaps next season.

Furthermore, he would have brought in a winning mindset. Ryan has never been on a team with a losing record during his NFL career. Over that same span, the Giants have just one winning season to their name.

Ryan Wasn’t a True Need

Dave Gettleman has done a brilliant job of filling the voids in New York’s roster. However, they still certainly have a few questionable spots throughout their team, with edge rusher and center being the most glaring.

Cornerback, on the other hand, is far from a need, at least from a talent perspective. Especially if you’re looking to fill the position with a player in Ryan who’s been somewhat lackluster over recent years, posting a PFF grade below 68.0 in two of the past three seasons.

While James Bradberry is currently the only proven commodity at the position in Big Blue’s secondary, the cornerback position is overflowing with talent. Despite an up-and-down rookie campaign, 2019 1st-rounder DeAndre Baker’s late-season success projects a jump for the ex-Georgia Bulldog in year two. Along with Bradberry and Baker, the Giants have former 3rd-round compensatory pick Sam Beal, an intriguing project in Corey Ballantine, slot-corner Grant Haley, and two 2020 draft picks in Chris Williamson and Darnay Holmes. The latter of which has received rave reviews from some of the best to ever do it from the corner position.

If that wasn’t enough, safety Julian Love is expected to see plenty of playing time from the nickel spot with the addition of Xavier McKinney at the free safety position.