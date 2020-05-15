‘Oh Stop It!’: Analyst Slams Saquon Barkley & Giants [WATCH]

Saquon Barkley is as rare of a talent as they come in the NFL. The type of talent that, on Friday, ESPN First Take’s Max Kellerman deemed the “best prospect who ever lived” at the running back position. He’s also the type of talent that Kellerman believes could carry a New York Giants team fresh off of a meager four-win season to a playoff berth in 2020.

“Yeah, it’s possible,” Kellerman said when asked if the G-Men could ride Barkley into the postseason. “We’ve seen Jason Garrett offenses based on all-world running backs, a good offensive line, and a young talent quarterback win nine, 10 games in recent years.”

“The NFC East is no great shakes” Kellerman added. “Can the Giants, who’ve invested mightily in the offensive line, who do have a talented quarterback, obviously in Daniel Jones, fumble problems notwithstanding. Can the Giants ride Saquon Barkley… who’s more talented than [Christian] McCaffrey? Can they ride him to the playoffs in a bad position? Yeah, they can.”

Kellerman made numerous sound statements regarding his reasoning behind the argument for a potential Giants playoff berth, the first in four years. However, his counterpart, Stephen A. Smith was clearly not buying any of it.

‘OH STOP IT!’ – Stephen A. shuts down Max’s take on Saquon Barkley | First TakeStephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman debate whether Saquon Barkley has the potential to lead the New York Giants to the playoffs this season. #FirstTake #NFL ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com 2020-05-15T16:00:53Z

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Stephen A. Smith on Giants: ‘They Ain’t Going No Damn Place’

“You’re full of it, oh please!” Smith scoffed. “The New York Giants won the Super Bowl in 2011, they have missed the playoffs seven of the last eight years.”

“You’ve got a new coach in there now… he’s a rookie head coach, coaching under Dave Gettleman… who you’ve [Kellerman] excoriated on numerous occasions. All of a sudden, because Danny Dimes no longer has to worry about Eli Manning. Because Danny Dimes who fumbled the ball 18 times, okay, that dude! With Golden Tate, and Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram to throw the football to, oh suddenly the New York Giants going to make the postseason, oh stop it!”

In many ways, Smith’s argument helped Kellerman’s case. A trio of Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram, to go along with Darius Slayton, who Smith didn’t even mention, sounds like one hell of a receiving group. Especially for a young quarterback bound to be more confident without a future Hall of Famer breathing down his neck.

Smith added, “Saquon Barkley, nice attitude, great leader, great guy, great running back.” However, that’s as far as his compliments went in regards to the Giants, who he noted, “we all know, they ain’t going no damn place.”

“Can he carry them to the playoffs?” Smith asked. “Oh stop it! stop it! If he couldn’t do it when Odell Beckham Jr. was there, he ain’t going to do it this year. Just stop it!”

Giants’ Playoff Hopes in 2020

Big Blue has had a losing record in six of the past seven seasons. They’re also very visibly in the midst of a rebuild. However, there’s no denying the work that Dave Gettleman and company have put into to fast track the turnaround in New York.

The Giants will need Barkley to return to his rookie form of two years ago and Jones to continue to develop off of his 26 total touchdown rookie campaign. If that scenario does occur, matched with the abundance of young talent on the defensive side of the ball, it would be foolish to count the Giants out in a wide-open NFC East.