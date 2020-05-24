Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele & Kids to Join QB in Tampa at Jeter’s House

As Tom Brady makes the biggest move of his career, the quarterback will be joined by his wife Gisele Bundchen and their two kids, Benjamin and Vivian. People.com reported that Bundchen and his family will be making the move to Tampa as Brady debuts as the new Buccaneers quarterback. Brady remained on the east coast which makes it easier for him to see his son Jack (from a previous relationship) who lives in New York.

To make things even more interesting, Brady’s landlord is Yankees legend Derek Jeter who the quarterback knows from their connection to the University of Michigan. Brady already got a head start on the move as the quarterback has been seen in the Tampa area working out with his new receivers.

“I’m going to stay here for a while,” Brady explained on The Howard Stern Show (via People). “I had to find a place on really short notice and he’s been a friend of mine, so we just talked and it all worked out. …It just worked out perfect for me being here and kind of getting my life started here.”

Gisele & Tom Will Live in Jeter’s $14 Million Waterfront Tampa Home

Derek Jeter's Tampa Bay MansionDrone footage of Derek Jeter's Tampa Bay Mansion. Tom Brady will be renting the home from Jeter. One company went out and captured drone footage of the home. This is a repost of that footage, which you can see here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikspD3KOCEc 2020-04-05T17:41:18Z

Jeter spared no expense on the property where Brady now lives. The 30,000 square foot waterfront mansion is located on Davis Islands just south of Tampa. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the property is valued at more than $14 million and includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two boat lifts and a billiard room that overlooks the pool. Brady may be getting a Michigan discount from Jeter but the rent for a property of this caliber could top $75,000 a month.

“There are not many homes in the Tampa Bay market that exist like this, and even fewer that might be available for rent,” Coldwell Banker’s real estate agent Jennifer Zales explained to Tampa Bay Times. “In this case, you had a pre-existing relationship among the parties that could presumably affect the rental amount. But homes I have listed in the past of this scale could ask $75,000 a month or more.”

Brady is expected to be with the Bucs for at least the next two seasons as the quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million contract this offseason. The former Patriots quarterback has been adamant that he wants to play football until he is 45 years old.

Gisele Posted a Heartfelt Message Noting That Boston “Will Always Be in Our Hearts”

After Brady signed with the Buccaneers, Bundchen took to Instagram to offer a heartfelt message about their time together in the Boston area. Bundchen noted that Boston “will always be in our hearts.”

“What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts,” Bundchen noted. “We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you! ❤🙏”

One thing Brady is getting used to is the lack of privacy the family has now that they live on the water. The legendary quarterback admitted there are times where boats are lined up behind his home. Brady expects Tampa to be a place where his family can start a new chapter.

“There’s enough space here,” Brady noted on The Howard Stern Show, per People. “We have my sister in law that lives with us, our kids and we have someone that cooks for us. So everyone’s got a little of space. The nice part is we have a lot of outdoor space here. I can do all my football training here, which I really like. It’s been a good place to come down. He left it furnished for me so I didn’t have to deal with any of that.”