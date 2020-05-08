15 Best Grind Rails: Your Buyer’s Guide

A grind rail is an essential addition to any backyard skatepark. Grind rails are the perfect building block to getting your backyard skatepark up and running. Whether you’re a beginner skater still learning the ropes or have been skating for years, grind rails allow you to take the skatepark home and are a valuable tool for progression.
Pros:
Cons:
- The composite deck maintains it's slide over time.
- The composite deck is reversable.
- Standing at 16 inches, the bench is a great height for advanced skaters
- May be too tall for beginner and intermediate skaters
- Not as portable as a grind rail
- No metal edging
The Ramptech Skate Bench offers intermediate and advanced skaters a grind rail alternative to complete the ideal backyard skate set up. This skate bench stands 16 inches high and 5 feet long and features a tough composite surface that grinds and slides with ease. The deck is reversible, so if you wear it out after hour upon hours of use, you can simply flip it over and reattach it. The ramp is great for edge grinds, or the perfect complement to a mini ramp. The Ramptech Skate Bench offers the same grinding potential of a grind rail, with the added stability and trick opportunity.
Pros:
Cons:
- Combines a ramp set up with a grind rail
- Weather proof and durable
- Great for all skill levels
- More expenisive than other grind rails and skate ramps
- Not as portable as a traditional grind rail
- Not adjustable
Take the skatepark home with the Mojo Port A Park. This ramp set up comes with a 4-foot attachable grind rail for the ultimate backyard skatepark experience. This set includes two wedge ramps and a box tabletop that combine to create a spine shape ramp with an attachable grind rail. The ramps are made with a base of heavy-duty welded steel and a black resin deck. This set up is great for skaters of all levels. Beginner skaters can utilize the ramp and tabletop box set up, while intermediate and advanced skaters can incorporate the grind rail into their skating.
