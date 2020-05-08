15 Best Grind Rails: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Ramptech Skate Bench offers intermediate and advanced skaters a grind rail alternative to complete the ideal backyard skate set up. This skate bench stands 16 inches high and 5 feet long and features a tough composite surface that grinds and slides with ease. The deck is reversible, so if you wear it out after hour upon hours of use, you can simply flip it over and reattach it. The ramp is great for edge grinds, or the perfect complement to a mini ramp. The Ramptech Skate Bench offers the same grinding potential of a grind rail, with the added stability and trick opportunity.