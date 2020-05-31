Bizarre Mike Tyson Rematch Offer: ‘Cocoon of Horror’ 2

Another former rival surfaced over the weekend to challenge 53-year-old Mike Tyson to a stunning rematch, and this one probably takes the cake for being the most wildly inventive offer yet.

Well, at least insomuch within the context that virtually all the offers the former heavyweight champ has received as of late have been PR stunts by people hoping to capitalize off Tyson’s comeback.

Regardless, there’s not been a more wildly entertaining public offer than this one.

“When I wrap Tyson in a cocoon of horror, he’ll be singing with our friends down at the House of Blues,” Peter McNeely told the media before facing Tyson in 1995.

Of course, that didn’t happen.

Instead, Tyson knocked down McNeely twice in just 89 seconds on his way to a first-round stoppage win.

Now McNeely, who retired from boxing in 2001, wants another shot at “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

At least, that’s what somebody got McNeely to say on camera for a press release.

“Mike Tyson, do you want me to try to wrap you in a cocoon of horror again?” McNeeley asked via press release.

The world awaits Tyson’s answer.

Tyson Offered $1.1 Million for McNeely Rematch

Per the press release sent out by Boston Boxing Promotions, the initial Tyson vs. McNeely bout generated over 500,000 pay-per-view buys and was witnessed by a sold-out crowd at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Boston Boxing Promotions said it wants the rematch to take place at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire and that a percentage of the gate generated would be donated to a “profusion of local charities to be named at a later date.”

Perhaps the best part about the $1.1 million offer to Tyson, though, was how it openly poked fun at what had transpired over the last few weeks after Tyson’s comeback plans started taking the world by storm.

Promoter Pokes Fun at Similar PR Stunt Offers

It seems that just about every day, a promoter or fighter offers Tyson some relatively paltry sum of money, at least for as big a celebrity as Tyson is right now, to participate in some charity fight that Tyson wouldn’t need any help with setting up on his own in the first place.

“Some have asked if this is a publicity stunt,” Boston Boxing Promotions President Peter Czymbor said. “And to that I choose to dodge the question.”

Czymbor also suggested some fun ideas about how he might fill out his fight card, and although the main event is not even close to being taken seriously, this undercard is a very entertaining consideration.

“This will be an event like no other when it comes off,” Czymbor said. “We are offering undercard slots to the entire cast of Tiger King, the girl who got hit in the head with a basketball she threw behind her at a hoop while dancing on TikTok, and Doja Cat because I can’t get that ‘Say So’ song out of my head.”

Tyson Hasn’t Announced Opponent Yet

Tyson hasn’t yet announced who his comeback fight will be against, but the two-time heavyweight boxing champ did say the names he was considering as opponents would shock people.

While Tyson vs. McNeely 2 would certainly do that, Tyson’s claim to how surprised people would be over his charity fight opponent seemed to point toward bigger names like current heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury or at least UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz.

Facing McNeely again 25 years after their first fight proved not to be competitive doesn’t make sense.

It wouldn’t just wrap Mike Tyson inside a “cocoon of horror.”

It’d put everyone else in one, too.

