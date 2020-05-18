Houston Rockets Owner to Donald Trump: NBA Will Try to Play Again

Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta, who also owns the Landry’s Seafood chain, was a guest of President Donald Trump at a White House roundtable on Monday to discuss the financial impact of COVID-19 on the restaurant industry. Naturally, Trump’s interest turned to the fate of the NBA season—Trump has been keen on getting sports leagues back up and running as a sign of the return of the American economy.

Fertitta indicated that could be on the way and that the league could still play at least part of its season schedule before jumping into the playoffs because, as Fertitta put it, “players need to play to get paid.”

“I think if things keep going the way that it’s going the past few weeks, the commissioner Adam Silver, who has done a tremendous job through this, and the 30 owners, I think will make the decision to try to start the season up again,” Fertitta told Trump, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta when Donald Trump asked if the NBA would play regular season games this season, "I think we would play games just to get it going and create the interest and then go right into the playoffs." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) May 18, 2020

On the subject of finishing the regular season, Fertitta added, “I think we would play games just to get it going and create the interest and then go right into the playoffs.”

Fertitta, Trump Joke About Daryl Morey

The meeting also provided a moment of glaring awkwardness when Trump brought up China, which he has lately been blaming for the entire coronavirus crisis. That harkened Fertitta back to October when the Rockets were embroiled in controversy over the tweet from general manager Daryl Morey, expressing his support for protestors in Hong Kong.

The tweet, quickly deleted, set off a firestorm for the NBA in China, the biggest hit being the banishment of NBA games from China’s state broadcaster, CCTV. Estimates of the financial impact of the tweet on league income went into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Chinese government demanded the Rockets fire Morey. Fertitta was said to be leaning toward doing so. But, fearful of appearing to give in to pressure from a foreign government, Morey was kept on.

Here’s the exchange:

Fertitta: You know, it’s funny you brought up China. I should’ve realized it was going to be a bad year for China when my general manager tweeted out, you know, “Freedom for Hong Kong.” That started my year. Trump: Yeah, he did cause you a little ruckus. Whatever happened to him, by the way? Is he still working for you? Fertitta: Yes, he is. Trump: He must be pretty good. [laughter] Fertitta: It’s a trick question, but he is.

Tillman Fertitta Laid Off Employees as a ‘Favor’

Fertitta has not exactly earned a reputation as a benevolent billionaire during the coronavirus crisis, which shut down the NBA on March 11 after Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive before a game in Oklahoma City.

In March, Fertitta quickly moved to lay off 45,000 employees in his empire, which includes Station Casinos and Bubba Gump Shrimp restaurants. But he explained on Fox News that he was actually being quite kind to those employees by giving them the ax quickly.

“You’re doing the people a favor if you get them furloughed first,” Fertitta said, “because you have them first to unemployment line after the severance that you give them. It’s a trick that I’ve learned many years ago.”

Nice trick to know when your portfolio is worth more than $4 billion.

