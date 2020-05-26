Israel Adesanya Blasts Hulking Rival as ‘Juiced Up Monkey’

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is as inventive at throwing shade as he is at employing his surreal set of movements to strike his way to epic victories inside the Octagon. But Adesanya’s presumed next opponent, Paula Costa, is one of the most physically imposing and terrifying 185-pounders on the planet. Still, that didn’t stop Adesanya from blasting the Brazilian as a “juiced up monkey” during his most recent interview rant.

“This is picture-perfect,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting about matching up against Costa next. “That’s why I love it. The way he looks, this juiced-up monkey, evil Drago looking motherf*cker.”

The comparatively thinner Adesanya looks forward to trading blows with the hulking Costa.

“There’s a skinny boy coming in there to whoop his ass, and when he whoops his ass, the sh*t I’m going to do to him afterwards,” Adesanya said. “Oh my god.”

Adesanya’s Last Win Didn’t Win Fans Over

Adesanya is coming off an important win over Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in March, though most considered it a lackluster performance for the rising 30-year-old champion.

Still, Adesnaya notched another big UFC win to run his record to 19-0 that night.

While the striking savant appears to have lost at least some of the incredible momentum he built over the previous year, the Nigerian-born New Zealander could find his career vaulting into the stratosphere again soon should he be able to fell his next foe in a more aesthetically pleasing way.

The good news is that Costa (13-0) is an explosive and aggressive mauler that should help Adesanya produce fireworks.

But that also could be bad news for the champ, because unlike Romero at UFC 248, Costa will be gunning for the stoppage in every round.

That makes the undefeated Costa arguably the most dangerous opponent Adesanya has ever had to face.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Adesanya Aims to Prove Himself Against Costa

Still, higher risks typically lead to bigger rewards, and Adesanya likes his chances against Costa.

“He’s going to be a guy that’s going to press forward but he’s going to feel me from the get-go,” Adesanya said. “He’s going to feel me like no one else in the UFC has felt me yet.”

And while Adesanya admitted that Costa would present him a challenge, he also seems to believe “Borrachinha’s” more orthodox approach, at least in comparison to Romero, will lend itself nicely to Adesanya’s counter-striking style.

“He’s perfect,” Adesanya said. “He’s orthodox. I’m kind of getting used to fighting southpaws these days. It’s just something I do so I’m looking forward to fighting a pure orthodox fighter that just does the sh*t I’ve seen a f*cking million times.”

On top of that, Adesanya believes his next outing will be more about what he does over what his opponent brings.

“This fight is about me,” Adesanya said. “This next fight is about me, it’s not really about Costa or anyone else. It’s about me proving myself.”

And this time around? Adesanya is going to let loose.

“After that last fight, and dealing with what I had to deal with a statue, I’m looking to actually to go in there and have fun this time.”

READ NEXT: Khabib Punches Big Holes in Conor McGregor’s Latest Boast

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel