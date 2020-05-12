AFC Team ‘Pissed’ About Cowboys Landing Andy Dalton: Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars would have gotten away with stealing Andy Dalton if it weren’t for the meddling Dallas Cowboys.

As Yahoo Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson recently detailed, the Jaguars — owners of the league’s worst quarterback room — were “pissed” they lost the Dalton sweepstakes to Dallas.

Robinson revealed the Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, and New York Jets were among the primary suitors for the former Bengals starter, whose market was hotter than many realize.

“There was a lot of interest in him,” Robinson said, via SI.com. “When I was at the combine, I had a couple of people when I was shaping up the quarterback market and I was talking to some different people, I got into a conversation about Indianapolis. They said ‘hey, you know, there’s interest in Philip Rivers. But guess what, they’re actually having a conversation in their building about maybe trading for Andy Dalton. Offering something and seeing if Cincinnati will bite, maybe if the Rivers situation doesn’t work out.”

These aforementioned clubs have starters in place; the Colts and Bears acquired Philip Rivers and Nick Foles, respectively, while the Jaguars (Gardner Minshew) and Jets (Sam Darnold) are tying their hopes in young, still-developing prospects.

But these teams weren’t targeting Dalton to be their QB1. Rather, there was intrigue in him as a high-end QB2, the role he ultimately assumed behind Dak Prescott.

Suffice to say, for a team like Jacksonville, Dalton is a better backup option than Joshua Dobbs. Which made Dalton’s deal with Dallas all the more painful.

“You have the Bears, who I think would’ve traded for Andy Dalton had they not acquired Nick Foles,” Robinson said, per SI.com. “The Jets absolutely came after him. The Jaguars I think were upset. I think the Jaguars were pissed that they didn’t land him.”

The Cowboys inked Dalton, 32, to a one-year, $7 million deal. He received $3 million fully guaranteed; the remaining $4 million is available via incentives based around playing time.

He’ll likely never see the field, as Prescott has yet to miss a game since joining the Cowboys in 2016. And he’s resigned to his impending inactivity, a major deviation after nine years under center in Cincinnati. Dalton stated his goal is to “help Dak as much as I can” before shopping his rehabbed stock next offseason, hoping to land a starting gig elsewhere.

The Cowboys’ natural appeal and Super Bowl-ready roster factored into Dalton’s decision. So did the TCU alum’s close residential proximity to The Star.

“After weighing everything, I felt like going to Dallas was going to be the right fit for me this year,” Dalton told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, via The Athletic. “I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity. … I wanted to join a high-class organization and a team that’s ready to win, and be with Mike McCarthy, with his history with quarterbacks, it gives me a chance to come to a new place, a chance to learn, help Dak out any way I can, and just be an asset for this team. Obviously, I bring a lot of experience and can bring a lot to the table, so I’m here to help this team win and help in any way I can. … This team is ready to win. I felt like it was the best opportunity for this year and hopefully it will set me up for my future. This was a big picture plan. … I feel like I have a lot of years left (in the NFL). I feel like there is a lot of good football left for me.”

