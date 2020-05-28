Alabama High School Sports Star Jamari ‘Chop’ Smith Dies at 18 After Drowning

Jamari “Chop” Smith, a football and basketball star athlete with Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama, has died at 18. Smith was planning to pursue football at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Smith signed with the school in February 2020.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s policy advisor Phillip Ensler wrote about Smith’s passing in a Facebook post on the night of May 27. Ensler wrote:

Sending my prayers to my #FamiLEE tonight for the loss of Jamari “Chop” Smith. Tragedy seems to hit our #FamiLEE too often as we have lost too many of our children too soon. May this young man’s memory be for a blessing.

Smith drowned on May 27, reports The Montgomery Advertiser.

In February 2020, Lee High School were crowned the 7A state basketball champions. Following Lee High School’s victory over Oak Mountain in the semifinals of the tournament, in which Smith scored 12 points from the bench, he was quoted by The Montgomery Advertiser as saying, “We all just play our role, but when somebody needs to step out, we do. We all have the same mindset. Everybody can score.”

According to Smith’s football Hudl page, he is listed as a 6-foot-4, 205 pound, wide receiver. Smith’s 40-yard dash time is clocked at 4.43 seconds.

River Region Sports reported in March 2020, following Lee High School’s victory, said that Smith was a student at Sidney Lanier as a sophomore and Success Unlimited Academy as a junior. Smith switched to Lee High School as a senior. According to the article, Smith left Sidney Lanier due to an “off-the-court incident.” His reason for leaving Success Unlimited Academy was due to a clash of basketball styles.

On his Instagram page, Smith paid tribute to his late friend, Rod Scott. Speaking to River Region Sports, Smith said that Scott and fellow dual sports athlete Lee High School, Henry Ruggs III, were huge influences on his life. Smith said:

Him and Rod raised me. They’ve always been here for me, they always told me, ‘One day you’ve got to be better than us.’ So I always kept that in my mind. Growing up around these guys, I always wanted to go to Lee. Always. I wanted to play with (Ruggs), I wanted to play with Rod. It didn’t happen, but I ended up transferring here my senior year and making sure it did happen.

