NASCAR Disqualifies Jimmie Johnson After Failing Post-Race Inspection

NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 finished with a nail biter on Sunday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Even though Chase Elliot was in the lead most of the way, he ended up in third place. Brad Keselowski was named the winner, edging out second-place champion Jimmie Johnson by three-tenths of a second.

It was a tough loss for Johnson, 44, as his winless Cup Series streak now extends to 102 races. But things got even worse for the driver of the No. 48 Ally Patriotic Chevrolet early Monday morning when NASCAR officials announced that he was disqualified after failing a post-race inspection. Johnson was then listed as finishing in 40th place, while Elliot moved up to 2nd place, and Ryan Blaney moved up to 3rd place.

After Johnson learned he was edged out for 1st place, Johnson said, “Man, second stinks.” His choice of words after finding out he’s since been disqualified will likely be a bit more intense. He must forfeit all stage points earned in the first 300 laps of the Coca-Cola 600, which brings Johnson from 46 points to one point after Sunday’s night’s finish.

Following the announcement, his No. 48 crew chief Cliff Daniels tweeted a response to the DQ ruling.

Daniels said, “Disappointed about our post-race OSS. We think something must’ve broken but won’t know until we get it back to the shop tomorrow and can diagnose. Tough news after a strong night. This team is getting stronger We are focused forward. We’ll be back Wednesday with another great car.”

NASCAR Cup Series Director Jay Fabian Explains Why Johnson was Disqualified

“Going through the optical scanning station, the 48 car has failed the post-race alignment numbers in the rule book and will be DQ’d,” NASCAR Cup Series Director Jay Fabian Fabian said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday morning. “The failure was realignment. It’s the same thing we check – at least a handful of cars we check for post-race… Yes, there is a pre-race number and post-race number, that does give a pretty decent tolerance. But it was outside those post-race numbers.”

“The 48 ran strong tonight all night, “Fabian said, as reported by Yahoo Sports. “I hate it for them. They had a good car, performed well. But yeah, the allowance is built-in for parts that move. There’s an allowance for that. But if parts break, you know, the number is the number. There is no real parameter outside of that. There are parts in the past that have been designed [for] failure break. Certainly not suggesting that’s the case here. But that’s what’s gotten us to this hard line of this is a post‑race number and there is a fair tolerance from pre‑race numbers to post.”

What Does This Mean for The Race Payout?

CBS Sports Mike McClure explained via Twitter was happens with the money after this type of unfortunate situation takes place. He said, “Chase Elliott is now the 2nd place finisher. Unfortunately DraftKings has already settled and paid out winnings. Disqualifications related to same-day post-race inspection will not change a driver’s Finishing Position, Laps Led, or Fastest Laps stats in DFS.”

“It definitely sucks as it’s a massive 40 point swing in DFS and changes payouts by a significant amount for me/everyone,” McClure continued, “but that’s just part of the game. People would also complain if they waited 8-12 hours to finalize contests in some cases.”

