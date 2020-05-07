Jimmy Glenn Dead: Boxing Great & ‘Jimmy’s Corner’ Owner Dies from Coronavirus

Jimmy Glenn, a former boxer, trainer, and cut man, who owned the beloved bar in New York’s Times Square, Jimmy’s Corner, died of coronavirus on Thursday, as first reported by Boxing Scene. He was 89.

Glenn, originally from South Carolina, who dedicated 70 years of his life to the sport of boxing, had been in the hospital at NYU’s Lang Health for numerous weeks before succumbing to complications of COVID-19. The boxing great is survived by his son, Adam, a Harvard Law graduate who worked as a corporate attorney before taking over Jimmy’s Corner from this father.

“After a hard fight, sadly, he wasn’t able to get over the hump,” Adam told The Daily News, noting that he was by his father’s died at 5:30 a.m. local time. Glenn’s wife, Swietlana, died five years ago.

The legendary Jimmy Glenn has passed away aged 89. He had been in hospital after contracting the coronavirus. God, he’ll be badly missed. One of the great boxing figures, and owner of the greatest bar in the world, Jimmy’s Corner. Trips to New York won’t be the same without him. pic.twitter.com/53bMKRVUqb — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) May 7, 2020

As an amateur boxer, Glenn was defeated by heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson before switching sides in the ring and becoming a trainer in the early ’50s. As a cornerman, he worked with numerous boxers such as Patterson, Bobby Cassidy, John Meekins, Howard Davis Jr., Jameel McCline, Terrence Alli, and Mark McPherson.

Boxing promoter Lou DiBella, who was longtime friends with Glenn told Boxing Scene,“He was a family member to me. He’s as good a man as I’ve ever known. Other than my own father, I’ve never known anybody like Jimmy. I really feel the same way I felt the day my dad died. That’s how I feel right now, similarly. That’s how much the guy meant to me. There was nobody better than Jimmy Glenn, man. He was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in every way. He was strong, but he had a heart of gold.”

“You talk about people who walk this Earth who are just better basically than most of us, and he was one of those people,” DiBella added. “He’s been a big part of my life for like 30 years. Literally, from when I first met him, when I first started at HBO and Artie Curry first introduced me to Jimmy and I started hanging out at his bar, he became a confidante. Every time I ever saw him, he told me that he loved me. Every, single time in 30 years.”

Glenn Was Nicknamed ‘The Unofficial Mayor of New York City’

So sad to hear that Jimmy Glenn passed away today. He was a such a kind and giving man who worked with so many fighters over the years. Always had time for his friends in the boxing game and owned the best bar in NYC. He was the unofficial mayor of NYC. We’ll miss you my friend. pic.twitter.com/UkvZqBEXYg — Boxing Esq. (@boxing_esq) May 7, 2020

Tributes poured in on social media following the news of Glenn’s death. Users online remembered his boxing career, as a beloved friend, and the legacy of Jimmy’s Corner, which is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary since its opening.

GQ reporter Sam Schube tweeted, “After @jsancton took me there as an assistant, I kept going—with buddies, dates, my whole family once — because Jimmy’s Corner was New York’s warmest bar, smack in the middle of Times Square. An enormous loss.”

I have been informed by Adam Glenn, that Jimmy Glenn, the long-time owner of "Jimmy's Corner' and a beloved member of the #boxing community has passed away. He will be missed greatly… — Steve Kim (@StevESPNKim) May 7, 2020

Sad day. No more updates Woke up to message from Adam Glenn that his father Jimmy, everyone’s Daddy, is gone. Jimmy Glenn, 89, fought the good fight and NYC and boxing lost a great man. I have no further words to describe our beloved owner of Jimmy’s Corner. RIP, buddy. — Bruce Trampler (@BruceTrampler) May 7, 2020

RIP Jimmy Glenn. It was a great place in a terrible part of town. pic.twitter.com/EdqhCzYuwP — Aaron van Dorn (@aaronvandorn) May 7, 2020

One user online tweeted, “This is such sad, sad news. Jimmy’s corner is one of the city’s best places. I’ve loved that bar ever since I stumbled upon it a few months after moving here in 2008, and jimmy and his son always made me feel so welcome, even when the place was packed. rest in power, Jimmy Glenn.”



READ NEXT: Wendy’s Burgers ‘Temporarily Limited’ at Some Restaurants Due to Meat Shortage Amid Coronavirus