Jon Jones Makes New Claim About Text Messages to Dana White

UFC superstar Jon Jones and UFC president Dana White continued their war of words over the weekend about text messages that may or may not exist, leaving some in the sport to speculate whether their massively successful business relationship would soon be coming to an end.

Claiming White had lied to the media about recent negotiations, Jones asked to be released from his UFC contract on Friday. The following day White was asked by reporters about that demand at the post-fight press conference for UFC Las Vegas on Saturday night, and he didn’t do anything to throw cold water on the situation.

Instead, the UFC boss seemed to throw more gasoline onto an already combustible situation by going all-in on the idea that Jones might be headed out the UFC’s door.

“In one of his tweets, he said I tarnished his name,” White said. “I tarnished you? You’ve done a very good job of tarnishing you.”

Jones didn’t like that.

“Put your money where your mouth is and release me from that contract,” Jones replied via Twitter.

Additionally, Jones revealed that the text messages White previously claimed to have that would prove the UFC president’s side of the story didn’t actually exist.

You can watch White talk about Jones at the post-fight press conference below.

Jones Claims Being Underpaid for Years

White’s comments seemed to be alluding to Jones’s various troubles with the law over the years and several failed drug tests.

“He could have been the Lebron of this sport,” White said. “He could have been big.”

Jones wasn’t too keen on White taking that route.

“I love how you’re trying to paint this picture of me being some angry guy disrespectfully demanding money,” Jones tweeted. “And then bringing up my out of the cage affairs to justify under paying me by tens of millions for years.”

Still, White told reporters Jones would do whatever he wanted to do next and that he would leave it to Jones to decide whether the 32-year-old wants to fight in the UFC again.

“He can do whatever he wants,” White said. “He wants to sit out, fight, he can do whatever. He can say whatever he wants publicly. It’s his God-given right in America. He can say whatever he wants. When he’s ready to come back, he can.”

But that didn’t seem to make things any better.

Jon Jones Doubles Down on Demand: ‘Release Me’

Jones doubled down on his demand for a release from his UFC contract.

“You’re talking all that big guy stuff about not caring,” Jones tweeted. “Put your money where your mouth is and release me from that contract.”

Then Jones suggested he didn’t even need to continue his UFC career. In fact, the longtime pound-for-pound king of MMA said he might be better off going in another direction entirely.

“I’d probably make more in my first boxing match than my next three UFC fights combined,” Jones tweeted. “There’s real estate, acting, just kicking it and being a dad. No one needs to put up with Dana‘s lies.”

Jones Claims White Lied About Text Messages

The main lie Jones accused White of telling the press is that the fighter asked for an “absurd” amount of money to move up to heavyweight to face Francis Ngannou.

White said his lawyer possessed text messages from Jones that proved the fighter wanted $30 million to face Ngannou, arguably the hardest-hitting heavyweight in MMA history.

But Jones called that “bulls–t” and several days later said that those text messages didn’t exist.

Jones also pointed out the strange thing White did when asked by reporters to share the text messages in question after UFC Fight Night.

“The reporter asked Dana to show the text messages instead he gives a 55-second response talking about why would I lie,” Jones said.

Finally, Jones blasted White and the UFC over the company’s current pay structure.

“At no point did I ever demand anything from you Dana, I simply asked for a Super fight and asked to be compensated for it,” Jones tweeted. “You are the one who started talking negotiations publicly and showing the world how much you’ve been withholding from your athletes this whole time.”

Indeed, four of the top five highest-paid fighters in the world today, per the latest Forbes list anyway, are professional boxers with only Conor McGregor making the list for the UFC.

So Jones might truly be headed out the door.

If that happens, the UFC would lose one of its biggest and best current stars, as well as the fighter White already admitted last week was the best UFC fighter ever, and all for what seems like a completely avoidable situation.

Either those text messages of Jones’ demands exist or they don’t. It shouldn’t be hard to prove either way.

