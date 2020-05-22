Seahawks Insider Makes Prediction on Josh Gordon’s Future

Josh Gordon remains suspended indefinitely by the NFL but there is growing buzz that the Seattle Seahawks are open to a return if the receiver is reinstated. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported that the Seahawks would “welcome” Gordon back to the team if the receiver is reinstated.

“Been saying it for months: if the NFL reinstates Josh Gordon yet again—and that’s a BIG if—I think he would be playing again for #Seahawks. And they would (re)welcome him. He feels he [has found] a new home in Seattle,” Bell tweeted.

Gordon recently posted a photo of himself working out in Seattle, a place it appears he still calls home. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on March 18 that Gordon “intends to play” next season and is applying for reinstatement.

“Wide receiver Josh Gordon intends to play in 2020 as he works his way back from indefinite suspension, according to a source,” Fowler noted. “Commissioner Roger Goodell will oversee Gordon’s reinstatement attempt, during which the player must prove he’s making steady progress away from the field.”

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on December 16, 2019 for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. The NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement has relaxed some of its drug policies as players will no longer be suspended for positive marijuana tests.

The Seahawks Reportedly Have “Zero Hesitation” in Bringing Back Gordon

Gordon has had a bumpy NFL career dealing with suspensions mostly tied to substance abuse issues. Despite his struggles, the Seahawks were pleased with Gordon during their short time with the receiver. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps reported in March that the Seahawks would have “zero hesitation” in bringing back Gordon next season.

“I think that they’re in a really great spot to take a chance on Josh Gordon like that,” Heaps explained. “And even before all the action that happened in terms of signing Greg Olsen and all that, all the conversation within that organization was that they really enjoyed their time with Josh Gordon in the sense of who he was every single day, the talent that he was. From my understanding, they’re going to have zero hesitation bringing him back if he’s available.”



The Seahawks Making New Offensive Additions Is “Still on the Table”

The Seahawks have been linked to a number of veteran running backs including Devonta Freeman and Carlos Hyde. Seattle signed Greg Olsen and Phillip Dorsett this offseason but have been otherwise quiet in adding more offensive weapons. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported that it is “still on the table” for the Seahawks to make additions to the offense.

“If Gordon comes off suspension, the Seahawks would be interested,” Clayton explained. “He liked it in Seattle and the Seahawks liked him.”

If the Seahawks bring back Gordon, he would likely compete with Dorsett to be the team’s third wide receiver next to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Russell Wilson has indicated this offseason that he would like to see the team be a bit more aggressive on offense, and adding Gordon would give the franchise quarterback one more weapon at what would likely be a low cost.

