Justin Gaethje’s Epic Choice After Stunning UFC 249 Victory

Justin Gaethje must make an epic choice after defeating Tony Ferguson on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 249. But what will Gaethje choose?

Sure, his shiny new interim lightweight title belt “100%” guarantees him next crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC’s undisputed 155-pound championship, and Gaethje went so far as to say there was no other fight he wanted after stopping Ferguson in the fifth round, but the plain truth of the matter is that Gaethje is now also in prime position to nab the single biggest payday he could possibly ever earn inside the Octagon against Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

So what should Gaethje do?

Is UFC gold the most important thing right now?

Or is McGregor always going to be the bigger and better-looking fish in the UFC’s lightweight pond?

Whichever fight he picks next, Gaethje has an epic choice to make after scoring the biggest win of his career against Ferguson at Vystar Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Why Nurmagomedov Makes Sense

Nurmagomedov makes sense because “The Eagle” is the champ. He’s undefeated across all promotions in 28 fights, and he already defeated McGregor back at UFC 229 convincingly enough that it would look like Gaethje is avoiding him if he chose McGregor over Nurmagomedov.

On top of that, UFC president Dana White has repeatedly said the winner of Ferguson-Gaethje would fight Nurmagomedov next, and the 31-year-old Russian also confirmed he’d be ready to fight again as soon as July.

In short, there’s nothing to keep this fight from happening next, and adding to that mix is that Gaethje and Nurmagomodov have the same manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Additionally, McGregor basically revealed on Instagram on Saturday that he’s already aiming to complete a trilogy against Nate Diaz next, or at least Diaz is on the very short list of next possible opponents.

Why McGregor Makes Sense

McGregor makes sense because he’s the biggest superstar in MMA. Even though he lost to Nurmagomedov two years ago, McGregor maintains his status as the top draw in the sport. That means he brings in the most attention, the biggest audience and he also offers his opponents the biggest paydays of their careers.

Additionally, Gaethje facing McGregor next could fit into the UFC’s plans in a backward sort of way in that it would offer the Irishman the chance to earn the rematch against Nurmagomedov. It would do that by making another huge megafight happen between him and Gaethje, two of the best and most popular fighters in the sport.

Add to it that both McGregor and Gaethje are tremendous strikers that are sure to produce a high-drama action fight together should they ever fight, and it’s easy to see why McGregor is an option for Gaethje to at least consider.

Prediction: Gaethje Picks Nurmagomedov

Gaethje knows that Ferguson had long wanted to fight for the undisputed lightweight championship, and even ended up winning the same interim belt Gaethje now wears without ever having received his title shot.

While some fighters might be tempted to seek the biggest payday of their careers and honestly would be wise in doing so, Gaethje looked so excellent against Ferguson that he’d almost be foolish not to take his shot at being the first fighter to defeat Nurmagomodov.

Besides, Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje is the fight everyone in the sport probably wants to see most right now after seeing Gaethje shockingly dismantle Ferguson, a fighter who had won 12 straight UFC fights entering Saturday night.

