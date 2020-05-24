Lance Armstrong’s Girlfriend Anna Hansen Calls Him ‘Love of My Life’

Lance Armstrong’s girlfriend Anna Hansen had some complimentary things to say about the former cyclist. Hansen called Armstrong “the love of my life” during a lengthy birthday message she posted on Instagram last fall.

“Happy Birthday Lance! Never been a dull moment with you, and I wouldn’t change a thing! You’re still the hardest person to buy gifts for though, remembering I gave you a bottle of wine this day 11 years ago because I knew at least it wouldn’t go to waste!:) P.S. @lancearmstrong you are my best friend and also happen to be the love of my life, let’s make 48 gr8!” Hansen noted on September 18, 2019.

The couple announced they are engaged on May 23, 2017 through a simple social media post. So far, there has been no announcement on a wedding date.

“She said….. YES!!!!” Armstrong noted on Instagram.

Hansen Initially Took the Blame for a 2014 Car Accident When Armstrong Was Driving

The couple found themselves in a bit of controversy after Hansen tried to take the fall for a car accident that occurred on December 28, 2014. According to USA Today, Armstrong hit two parked cars after he had been drinking and failed to report the incident. Hansen originally tried to claim that she had been driving.

“We’ve had our family name smeared over every paper in the world in the last couple of years and honestly, I’ve got teenagers, I just wanted to protect my family,” Hansen told police, per USA Today. “I thought, gosh, Anna Hansen hit some cars, it’s not going to show up in the papers, but Lance Armstrong hit some cars, it’s going to be a national story.”

The Couple Are the Proud Parents of 2 Kids: Max & Olivia

According to People.com, Armstrong and Hansen have two children together: Max and Olivia. Armstrong also has a son, Luke, and twin daughters, Grace and Isabelle, with ex-wife, Kristin Richard. The former couple divorced in December 2003. Armstrong admitted that his children played a major role in his decision to come clean on doping during his cycling career.

“When this all really started, I saw my son defending me, and saying, ‘That’s not true. What you’re saying about my dad? That’s not true,'” Armstrong told Oprah, per ABC News. “And it almost goes to this question of, ‘Why now?’ That’s when I knew I had to talk. He never asked me. He never said, ‘Dad, is this true?’ He trusted me.”

Armstrong Also Dated Sheryl Crow & Kate Hudson

Prior to his relationship with Hansen, Armstrong had a couple of high-profile relationships with Sheryl Crow and Kate Hudson. US Weekly reported that Crow called off their engagement in 2006, and Armstrong later cited the singer’s desire for kids as a big reason for the breakup.

“She wanted marriage, she wanted children; and not that I didn’t want that, but I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I’d just had kids,” Armstrong wrote in his book Lance (via US Weekly). “Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it.”