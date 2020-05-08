Lions 2020 Schedule: No Primetime Exposure Could Prove Advantage

The Detroit Lions won’t be seen once in primetime television on the initial slate of games for 2020, and they joined the Washington Redskins as teams that will be hidden from the masses.

Given how last season went, it stands to reason. This lack of exposure might not be such a bad thing, however. After the schedule was released, ESPN Stats & Info cranked out an interesting note which proved that being in primetime might only deter underrated teams from making their runs. Recently, a pair of teams not to be featured in primetime after having tough seasons have gone on to do some damage with their schedule the next year and make the playoffs.

The Lions and Redskins are the only 2 teams without a primetime game scheduled this season. Two of the last 3 teams to have that happen made the playoffs (2017 Jaguars & 2019 Bills). pic.twitter.com/jijJ3T0g6g — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 8, 2020

The 2017 Jaguars were an amazing underdog story which nearly upset the Patriots to play in the Super Bowl. The 2019 Bills had a solid year and came close to winning their playoff game.

Perhaps it’s the fact that there are no bright lights or attention during the grind of the year. Maybe it’s the added rest from not having short weeks off Monday Night or late Sunday games. Whatever the reason, lately, teams that the network executives don’t want to see have actually been able to fly under the radar pretty successfully.

Maybe it’s something within the schedule that can work to Detroit’s advantage for the season.

Lions Seeking First Playoff Win Since 1990s

The Lions don’t make playoff success a habit, but strangely enough, they don’t have the longest current drought in the league in terms of a playoff win. That belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals, who haven’t won a playoff game since 1990. The Lions last playoff win came in 1991 against the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Longest draught since a team's last playoff win:

1. Bengals: 1990 Wild Card

2. Lions: 1991 Divisional

3. Browns: 1994 Wild Card

4. Bills: 1995 Wild Card An opportunity for the Bills to take another step forward today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 4, 2020

Obviously, the Buffalo Bills are one of the next teams on the list, and in terms of this group, they are the squad that looks like they can break through and do the biggest amounts of winning in the future.

Detroit still has a ways to go, but the good news is, they don’t have the worst drought at the very least.

Lions Playoff History

The Lions have been one of the more miserable teams historically when it comes to the playoffs. Detroit hasn’t won

a postseason game since 1991. It’s not just 1991, however. Prior to that win, the Lions hadn’t won a playoff game since 1957. They had lost three times combined in the 1970s and 1980s. They’ve had plenty of misfortune in the playoffs as well, losing games in heartbreaking fashion and blowout fashion as well.

Detroit last appeared in the playoffs in 2018, but quickly bowed out, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in close fashion. They haven’t been consistent enough through the years at both making the playoffs and also winning when they do manage to get there.

With Matt Patricia in the fold, the goal is to get to be a team that not only makes the playoffs consistently, but is able to deliver big wins when they get there. This year, just getting there would be a huge first step and something which might be possible given how the schedule has fallen.

Lions Top Opponents During 2020 Season

The Lions will play a schedule that many folks might say is on the easier end, but the team has to understand that there are many challenges to come this season. Perhaps the biggest might be from the Buccaneers, a team that has become a chic Super Bowl pick after a huge offseason of additions. Battles against AFC foes that made the playoffs last year like the Titans, Texans and improved Colts figure to challenge the team as well. As usual, it will be important for fans to watch the NFC North battles given the intensity of those battles. Matchups against the Saints and Cardinals will be very interesting to note as well.

None of those games as of now are slated to be in primetime. That could change, but if the bright lights aren’t on, the Lions could still find themselves being successful.

READ NEXT: Best 5 Games For Lions 2020 Schedule