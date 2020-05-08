Former Lions Fan Favorite Opens Up About Matt Patricia’s Leadership Style

Matt Patricia’s leadership of the Detroit Lions has come into question following a busy offseason in which more frustration has surfaced from deep within the team.

So how exactly is Patricia running his team, and what’s the difference in style with Jim Caldwell? Recently, running back Zach Zenner was a guest on The Michael Rothstein Show, and explained on the ESPN writer’s podcast what he thinks is the difference in style between coaches.

Zenner said:

“With Caldwell, you were expected to perform and do your best not only for him but your teammates. Both parties were from a position of respect,” Zenner said. “Meaning he respected you as a professional that you were going to need to do what you had to do to prepare. You needed to respect him and his vision for the team and follow through accordingly. In my opinion, Patricia’s leadership style is a position of fear. Not so much mutual respect, but more you need to have respect for him and believe in what he needs to do. If you don’t, they’ll find someone who does. It’s more a fear based leadership style.”

As for what he thinks is more successful, Zenner admitted he wasn’t sure, but did say Patricia gets a bit of a bad reputation for not caring about his players.

“I will say, there’s been a lot said about coach Patricia, what he does, what has happened. I personally never had a problem with him,” Zenner said. “He’s just coaching in a style he knows that he’s been with. I think he does care about the players, but he cares about winning more. He cares about the team more. At the end of the day, for him it’s about winning.”

Clearly, there is a bit of a different edge which drives Patricia, but both coaches are about trying to get the win at the end of the day, even if they arrive there under different methods. It remains to be seen if Patricia’s style can win out in Detroit.

Glover Quin Explains Playing For Matt Patricia

Former safety Glover Quin, who played with Patricia in 2018 before he retired, joined the Surf & Turf Podcast from Barstool Sports a few months ago and explained what it was like to meet Patricia for the first time and play for the coach. He saw a lot of the same attributes as Zenner.

As he said, Patricia is a good person, but he has an edge about him in the building which can make it difficult to deal with him.

“He’s a very nice guy. He’ll talk to you. He makes it easy to talk to. Seems like he cares a lot about people, so he definitely had that quantity. But then all of a sudden you get on the practice field, the meeting room, a switch goes off and he’s a completely different guy,” Quin said in the clip.

According to Quin, Patricia wanted to put his stamp on the team very early upon coming to the Lions, and came in with an attitude immediately.

“I think one of the biggest things is humility. (Jim) Caldwell came in and basically changed the culture humbly. I feel like Patricia came in, and he came from New England, and they have whatever,” Quin said. “I think instead of him coming in and humbly gaining the respect of the players, I think he came in and kind of had a negative attitude about Detroit. Like, kind of probably what most of the world thinks about that.”

Quin admitted that he had seen plenty of change in Detroit going from Jim Schwartz to Jim Caldwell to Patricia as a head coach, and he felt the team was in a bit better shape than Patricia may have given them credit for upon coming to Detroit.

“I kind of felt like from 2013-2017, the culture in Detroit had changed. The culture was different. We went to two playoff games, we were right at 9-7, I think we had a year we went 10-6. We were right there playing against Green Bay at the end for division titles, so wasn’t like we were a dumpster fire of a team,” he said. “We had a good quarterback, good offensive pieces, a good defense. I kind of felt like Patricia came in and thought everything here is trash and I just have to do a total re-haul of everything.”

Patricia, for his part, has maintained that it takes time to change a culture completely and get a program going, and it’s true tons of the players speaking out were more comfortable with Caldwell’s style of leadership and change is to be expected. Still, Quin’s comments are interesting. Obviously, the team is gambling on Patricia’s style eventually paying off and leading the franchise over the top, even if it still hasn’t.

The biggest question is if the Lions will give Patricia more time to continue to reshape the team in his image, no matter how different it may be.

Matt Patricia’s Lions Tenure

Patricia came to the Lions fresh off success in New England in 2018, and struggled out of the gate to capture the attention of the locker room. A bumpy start paved the way to a more solid finish in 2018 with the team only winning six games, but defeating squads like the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers, which offered hope.

Patricia has helped the Lions stay in games for the most part in 2019, something which the team struggled with in 2018, but has not gotten them over the hump at closing. That’s perhaps his biggest wart so far as a boss, combined with a lousy defense that has not picked up the program whatsoever. Patricia might get more of a pass considering the absurd amount of injuries he’s dealt with, but it’s hard to ignore that in his tenure as coach, the Lions have had the same discipline problems plague them that always have through the years.

The bet was that both Patricia and Quinn get a mulligan on 2019 considering the rash of injuries that have set the team back, while also living with the understanding that 2020 is likely the make or break year for this group.

It might not be what Lions fans wanted to hear, but it always seemed like the likely outcome. The hope for the fans has to be that the new locker room of players responds to this style.

