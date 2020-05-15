Matthew Stafford Provides Definitive Statement About Injury Recovery

Ever since Matthew Stafford didn’t suit up following the midway point of the 2019 season due to a back injury, there’s been one thing on the minds of all serious Detroit Lions fans.

How is Stafford doing now? On that front, there is good news. The answer is quite well, as Stafford has had plenty of time to rest, heal up and get his aching back completely ready for the 2020 season whenever it should happen. Speaking on a conference call with local reporters, Stafford once again confirmed his back injury is healthy and good to go for 2020.

Matthew Stafford said his back is healthy and healed up. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 14, 2020

“I feel great. I’m moving around as good as this slow dude can move around,” Stafford said on the teleconference with a laugh.

Stafford has been working with players throwing the ball around and so far, shows no ill-effects of the injury which claimed his season last year. That’s fantastic news as it relates to the team’s chances on the field moving forward during 2020.

Matthew Stafford Called Underrated MVP Candidate

Back on the field, some early odds have Stafford as quite a long shot to take home the league MVP award in 2020 but according to some, Stafford could be a great value buy as a guy who could be a dark horse to take home the award. That’s due to his health and the numbers he was putting up before injury.

Recently, Pro Football Focus presented a take of the most overrated and underrated candidates for the award. Stafford falls into the underrated category.

MVP odds: Don’t count out Matthew Stafford pic.twitter.com/hxdD8OBsGY — PFF (@PFF) March 29, 2020

“For me it’s Matthew Stafford at 60-1. He was having a pretty good season last year when he left. He’s to me the best best value,” the analyst says.

Indeed, Stafford was on his way to perhaps being an MVP candidate when his back injury struck. Without Stafford, the Detroit season fell off a cliff. Obviously, that only proves how valuable the quarterback is to his team. Stafford has willed the Lions to the playoffs before and if he has a good season, the team could be in great shape for 2020.

Matthew Stafford Robbed From 2019 MVP Season

Recently, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky took a stab at projecting what Stafford would have done if not for the back injury midway through the season. As he showed, Stafford was well on track to perhaps having an MVP level season with the Detroit Lions. It’s possible that Stafford would have gone for over 5,000 yards passing with 38 touchdowns had he not been hurt.

Before his injury ended his season last year-mid way thru the @Lions season Matthew Stafford was on track for 38 TDs and 5000 yards….

👀👀 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 12, 2020

Obviously, Stafford started out on a tear, and was a big reason the Lions had a decent start to the year. It’s not a surprise their fortunes tanked when the team was forced to go without him. The Lions finished a woeful 3-12-1 without Stafford.

Heading into 2020, though, these stats provide some hope that Stafford might be primed for big things this coming season. The league might have to look out for Stafford with this in mind.

Matthew Stafford Explains Feelings on 2019 Season

Stafford joined Tori Petry from DetroitLions.com for an exit interview following the completion of the 2019 season, and admitted to the frustration over not being able to reach goals and finish things off healthy as well as help his team to some more late season success.

“It’s been tough. Obviously, as a team, when you don’t win games, it’s difficult,” Stafford said in the interview. “I know the amount of hard work guys on our team and our coaching staff put into it and when the season doesn’t go the way you want it to, it’s not fun.”

For Stafford, the frustration was significantly over not being able to be on the field, even though he had a big role otherwise preparing the quarterbacks.

“For me personally, disappointed not being able to be out there. I love playing. I love playing with these guys. I love competing and not being able to do that was tough. I tried finding other ways to help us and stay involved as much as I possibly could, but nothing actually duplicates going out there and doing it.”

Stafford admitted his role didn’t change outside missing games, but the fact that he had to be a spectator wasn’t exactly something which made him happy. Easy to see, especially with how miserable the Lio

Stafford’s body looks healthy now, and the hope for the team is that continues on for the 2020 season.

