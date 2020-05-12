7 Best Longboard Surfboards For Sale

A trusty and tested longboard is a necessary part of every surfer’s quiver. Whether you’re new to surfing and need to master the fundamentals, or you’re a seasoned surfer with years of experience in the water looking to add a small wave tool to your quiver, you can’t go wrong with a classic longboard. While there is a seemingly endless list of attributes to consider when purchasing a surfboard, such as your experience level, the types of waves you’ll be riding, and the board’s dimensions (length & width), the rocker of the board, and the ever-important volume, for the sake of simplicity this post will focus on one thing, the board’s ability to catch waves.

After all, if you’re learning to surf, you’ll want to be able to paddle into waves with ease, and if you’re an experienced surfer, you’ll want your longboard to hold up in even the mushiest of conditions. Therefore, the best longboard for sale is the one that will allow you to catch the most waves.