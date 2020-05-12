7 Best Longboard Surfboards For Sale

A trusty and tested longboard is a necessary part of every surfer’s quiver. Whether you’re new to surfing and need to master the fundamentals, or you’re a seasoned surfer with years of experience in the water looking to add a small wave tool to your quiver, you can’t go wrong with a classic longboard. While there is a seemingly endless list of attributes to consider when purchasing a surfboard, such as your experience level, the types of waves you’ll be riding, and the board’s dimensions (length & width), the rocker of the board, and the ever-important volume, for the sake of simplicity this post will focus on one thing, the board’s ability to catch waves.
After all, if you’re learning to surf, you’ll want to be able to paddle into waves with ease, and if you’re an experienced surfer, you’ll want your longboard to hold up in even the mushiest of conditions. Therefore, the best longboard for sale is the one that will allow you to catch the most waves.
1. Creative Army Huevo PU Longboard Surfboard
Cons:
- 2+1 Fin set up
- V concave for added responsiveness
- Stylish resign tent
- Not a true longboard
- Less volume and length than other boards on this list
- PU construction not as durable as epoxy
The Creative Army Huevo PU Longboard Surfboard brings modern style and classic design together in a picturesque small wave riding machine that is sure to turn heads in any lineup. This board measures 8’1″ in length, making it more of a midlength than a true longboard, but its ample volume and wide outline make it the ideal board to paddle out on when the surf is lacking in size. The Huevo Longboard features a 2+1 fin set and a slight V concave for optimal turning and responsive. The board is made of classic Polyurethane construction for a classic and responsive feel and has a slight nose and tail rocker for added performance without sacrificing its drive and paddle ability.
-
2. Wavestorm 9′ Classic Pinline Surfboard
Cons:
- Softop construction ensures saftey for new surfersand kids
- A fraction of the price of other surfboards
- Easy to ride in small waves
- Not a high performance shape
- Limited perfromance and maneuverability
- Only intended for small surf
While Wavestorm Surfboards may get a lot of flack from the hardcore surf community, there’s a reason that Wavestorms are one of the top-selling boards, year after year, despite only coming in soft-top construction, they are fun to ride, cheap to buy, and perfect for learning. So, if you’re pinched for cash, new to surfing, or looking for something fun and easy to ride when the waves lack a certain luster, consider the Wavestorm 9′ Classic Pinline Surfboard. The board’s soft foam construction and flexible fins ensure safety in the water for beginners, while its EPS core and 3 string construction guarantee the board’s durability.
-
3. Paragon Surfboards Modern Noserider Longboard
Cons:
- Good for all levels of surfers
- High-performnace features like a double concave and 2+1 fin set up
- Fins included
- Made with heavy Epoxy
- Not as much float as the Retro Nosrider
- Hard deck is not ideal for novices
The Paragon Surfboards Modern Noserider Longboard boasts a classic outline with modern tweaks for a smooth ride all longboard enthusiasts will love. This 9’0″ log features a teardrop outline, a 2 + 1 fin set up for optimal performance, a double concave and a pulled in tail for extra turning prowess. Unlike retro longboards, which have 50-50 rails for speedy glide, this modern shape has tapered rails for extra hold and performance on the wave’s face. Despite its high-performance features, at 69 liters, this board still provides enough stability and float for new surfers and experienced surfers alike. Fins inclduded!
-
4. Paragon Surfboards Retro Noserider Longboard
Cons:
- Fin included
- Plenty of volume for begginers
- High-Performance noserider shape
- Not as manueverable as a 2+1 set up
- Heavy Epoxy construction
- Not as much bite as 60-40 rails
This high-performance single fin, retro noise rider from Paragon Surfboards is the ultimate wave catching machine. The sleek 9’0″ shape features a wider than normal squash tail, a single concave, 50-50 rails, and a wide nose that ensures stability and effortless glide. Packing a whopping 72 liters of volume, the Paragon Surfboards Retro Noserider Longboard is the perfect learning vessel for new surfers. Advanced and intermediate surfers will fall in love with the board’s glide and stability, which makes walking the board and noseriding a breeze. The board is constructed with Paragon’s Paralite advanced Epoxy technology for ultimate durability. Fin included!
-
5. Creative Army Five Sugars PU Longboard Surfboard
Cons:
- 2+1 fin set up
- Full profile shape for nose riding
- High volume for new surfers
- PU construction not as durable as expoxy
- Not meant for larger surf
- Not as maneuverable as a midlength
The Creative Army Five Sugars Pu Longboard Surfboard is everything you want in a small wave, nose rider wrapped in a stylish resign tent. The Five Sugars Longboard from Creative Army is a versatile shape that can be pushed to perform by expert surfers or ridden as a first board for new surfers. This classic longboard features a wide nose and full profile shape, ideal for nose riding, as well as a flat midsection for gliding. The tail, however, is pulled in and rounded for banking turns, and the board features a 2+1 fin set up for fast rail to rail transitions.
-
6. Catch Surf Odysea Log Tri Surfboard
Cons:
- Great learning board
- Meant for small surf
- Features a classic longboard shape
- Not as responsive as a non-softop longboard
- Harder to manuever than a traditonal longboard
- Not meant for larger surf
If the waves at your local break are lacking in size and power, look no further than the Catch Surf Odysea Log Tri Surfboard to add some serious fun to your surf session. Catch Surf burst onto the surf scene a few years ago with a simple, yet innovative concept, surfing should be fun, no matter the wave size. Since then, Catch surf boars have been spotted under the feet of some of surfing’s highest-profile surfers when the surf is near non-existent. If you’re looking for something to ride during those small wave days or are new to surfing, Catch Surf Odysea Log Tri Surfboard provides plenty of float, stability, and glide.
-
7. Modern Surfboards Love Child PU Surfboard
Cons:
- Plenty of fin set-up options
- More manuevarability than a traditional longboard
- Plenty of volume
- Not a good learning board
- Not as stable or easy to ride as a traditional longboard
- PU construction, while more responsive, is less durable than Epoxy
The Modern Surfboards Love Child PU Surfboards is a playful board that will effortlessly catch waves, paddle-like a dream, and glide with ease. The Love Child has classic longboard roots, with a wide nose and flat body for easy paddling and smooth gliding, but the board is technically a mid-length. The Love Child features a slightly lifted nose and tail rocker to add maneuverability to the shape. The board can be ridden as a single fin, 2+1, or as a quad. The wide nose and egg shape body add plenty of volume that adds stability for new surfers. This board, however, should be ridden by those who have already mastered the fundamentals, such as popping up and riding down the line.
