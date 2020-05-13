Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy Reveals How LA Can Be Even Better

With a 49-14 record, the Los Angeles Lakers are in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis and a supporting cast that includes Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Lakers have have NBA Finals goals.

Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel, Los Angeles are top five both offensively and defensively.

For those keeping score at home: The Lakers have an offensive rating of 113.0, which is fourth in the NBA.

The Lakers also have a Defensive Rating of 105.6, third in the NBA.

On this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I checked in with Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach, Phil Handy.

We discussed the Lakers’ season. Where do they need to improve.

Notes below:

Phil Handy on where the Lakers still have to improve upon to win the championship if the season were to restart:

“There’s always something that we can improve. The efficiency of our offense, get better with our shooting, get better with our passing and we can always improve on getting better on the defensive end on the floor. There’s always little things, right? It’s never too big of an issue, always the little things that help your team unity; just being consistent on both ends of the floor and not having lulls throughout the game. But I really like the way we were going . Frank is doing a great job of establishing his culture and what he wants, and I kind of felt like that we were chipping away at things day by day so, just overall continuing to seeing improvement of our team on both ends of the floor is I think that we can make the biggest leap. I know it may sound kike a PC answer, but to me I look at it from a very small microscope in detail. Small things. Just improve our shooting and passing, let’s improve the consistency of our defense and the effort that we put in for 48 minutes and I think we would make tremendous strides from doing those things. I think what people don’t understand is winning a championship is hard as hell. It’s not easy. And so, the regular season is for that. The regular season is for you to find out where your holes are and where you need to get better. On AND off the court. So any team that says when they go through a season and they have no problems then great season, You’re in for a whole lot of trouble when you get into the playoffs because at some point in the playoffs, I don’t care what team you are, at some point you are going to hit adversity. And the thing is, how do you deal with it? How does your team deal with being down 0-2? How does your team deal with losing the first game of the series that you probably shouldn’t lose – and you’re at home? Whatever the dynamics are, whatever the adversity; every championship team that I’ve been on since I’ve been in the league – my years in Cleveland. During the regular season, we would have woeful adversity. Some crazy s—t would happen but you figure out ways to get through it and so, when you get into the playoffs, you look back on those times and say this is how we dealt with it. We’re strong enough. We got over and through it, let’s lock in. Because if you can get to the playoffs and you have not dealt with adversity, then you’re going to be in trouble. You’re not going to know how to handle it or time wise you don’t have enough time to fix it. So adversity and not being perfect the regular season is expected and wanted in my mind.”